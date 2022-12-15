Watch Video20 min
Triathlon

Claire Danson and Natascha Badmann: “You don’t need legs to fly”

Paratriathlete Claire Danson and triathlon legend Natascha Badmann enjoyed making the series Limit/less. One year later, we caught up with them – and made plans for the future.
Written by Hannes Kropik
7 min read

Part of this story

Natascha Badmann

Natascha Badmann is a bona fide legend of endurance racing, with a stunning six wins at the Ironman World Championships to her name.

SwitzerlandSwitzerland
To be honest, it’s astounding that Claire Danson, 33, and Natascha Badmann, 56, hadn’t met before they kayaked across Lake Geneva and paraglided through the Swiss Alps together for the TV series Limit/less in March 2022. With English and Swiss nationalities respectively and a shared love of sports, they should have come across each other years ago!
In 2019, Danson was crowned European Triathlon Champion in her age group before a collision with a tractor while out on her bicycle left her with life-changing injuries. The Wings for Life ambassador has now carved out a new career as a paratriathlete.
Badmann is regarded as one of the most successful triathletes of all time. Her sporting career includes winning the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii six times between 1998 and 2005. But then, in 2007, she sustained such severe injuries to both her shoulders when she fell in Hawaii that it was touch and go if she could continue.
“I was really looking forward to meeting Natascha,” Danson reveals with a cheeky grin. “I reckoned it was a good opportunity to have some exciting adventures with somebody who was probably just as crazy as me…”
Natascha Badmann poses for a portrait on large format polaroid in Kona, USA on October 3, 2016.
A polaroid snap of Badmann after competing in Kona for the last time
Thinking back to the time you spent together at Lake Geneva – what memories are especially positive?

Claire Danson: The fact that we did sports where it doesn’t matter if you are in a wheelchair or not. I love it when that happens! Just because I had that accident it doesn’t mean that I can’t do the same things as other people – I might just need different equipment at some point.

Natascha Badmann: I was impressed that you never complained about your spinal cord injury. It showed me that there really are no limits – apart from the ones in your own mind. In my opinion, that fitted perfectly with the title ‘Limit/less’.

What did you come to appreciate about each other, in particular?

Claire Danson: Natascha had a serious accident several years ago as well. I was very happy that she told me so openly about how she dealt with the diagnosis that she would never be able to move her arms properly again. It really helped me that she shared what went through her mind along the path to recovery.

How did that help you?

Claire Danson: I was impressed with the way that she remained positive despite everything that had happened. Besides, it is always good to speak with somebody who can understand a little of what you have been through yourself. And what you are still going through.

Natascha Badmann: What I especially like about you is that you approach your challenges with a good sense of humour. That’s such a nice change in a world where so many people see everything negatively and get so terribly worked up about the tiniest thing. For instance, what occurs to me now is when we were in the kayak. I said to you: “My backside is getting so wet. I‘m getting cold.” And with a smile, you answered: “Mine probably is, too – not that I can feel it!” It is incredibly refreshing that you can laugh about such situations.

What did you take away with you from the time spent at Lake Geneva?

Natascha Badmann: Once again, I saw the great importance of your own will. You should never give up. However difficult things may be at the time. You must always believe that you can master a challenge.

Claire Danson: It did me a huge amount of good simply to be treated like a normal person. When I’m out and about in everyday life, people often don’t talk to me directly. Instead, they ask the person with me how they can help me. Hey, everybody! Please just talk normally to me!

It’s clear from watching Limit/less that you really clicked right away. Was that because you have a similar mindset, both of you being athletes?

Natascha Badmann: Yes, I believe so. And also because at the beginning, neither of us were particularly skilful on the water either. That was a nice moment. I felt that there was a little bit of world that belonged to us alone.

Claire Danson: Theoretically, as athletes, what we all have in common is that we know what our bodies need in order for us to produce our best performance. And we understand how difficult it can be when your body simply doesn’t do what you expect or demand of it. And so there are some major similarities, even before you have said anything to each other.

Detail of Natascha Badmann's previous victory crowns, captured in Switzerland on September 2, 2020.
Badmann's Kona crowns proudly on display
What you both definitely had in common was a respect for paragliding…

Natascha Badmann: I had always wanted to fly – but I’d never done it before. And so I was naturally a bit nervous.

Claire Danson: I had been paragliding once before my accident. But that was a really long time ago. Before we lifted off, I was about as nervous as before a race, because you never exactly know what will happen.

Natascha Badmann: Still, you were the more experienced of us both. My adrenaline level was higher than yours.

Claire Danson: At least I could tell you not to worry (laughs).

Can you describe the feeling of weightlessness that you experienced up there in the air?

Natascha Badmann: It was a feeling of pure freedom.

Claire Danson: I liked it best that the guys who were steering our wings flew around in a circle several times, so we kept floating past each other.

Natascha Badmann: Yes, and I kept seeing you smiling! They were such intense moments!

Claire Danson: For me, of course, it was so wonderful because I was able to have the same experiences as you. Because you don’t need legs to fly. The only difference was that I couldn’t run down the slope myself before taking off. I was carried instead.

Natascha Badmann performs at the Ironman in St. Poelten, Austria on May 20, 2012.
Badmann is regarded as one of the most successful triathletes of all time
Even though you got on so well with together, you haven’t seen each other since. Why not?

Natascha Badmann: Probably because our schedules are so structured. But I do ‘stalk’ you on Instagram, and so I always know what you are doing.

Claire Danson: Yes, it’s the same for me. Time passes so quickly. But of course, I follow you on social media as well. We should definitely talk to each other more often, though!

Maybe you could train together as well sometime?

Claire Danson: That would be wonderful. We could go swimming together. But please, let’s go someplace warmer than Lake Geneva in March. Hawaii would be good.

Natascha Badmann: If we went there, we could even go swimming with dolphins.

Claire Danson: That would be fantastic! I’ve never swum with dolphins.

May 7, 2023, is the next Wings for Life World Run date. Have you compared your results?

Natascha Badmann: No, because that’s not what this run is about. I’ve been part of the run right from the very beginning. But I’ve never bothered about my distance. It is just important to enjoy the day and to motivate as many people as possible to run as well.

Claire Danson: It’s just the same for me. The event naturally has a very special meaning for me. In the hospital after the accident, they said: “You’ll never walk again. There is no cure, and there is not even any hope of a cure.” That’s incredibly hard. But the Wings for Life World Run does just that: It gives you hope. And even though it might be too late for me, it might be a massive help to many other people! After all, you have to realise that spinal cord injury affects not just the person who has actually been injured, but all the people around them as well. That’s why it is so important to know that there are people out there who are not giving up on you, but who are actually searching for solutions.

Next year’s Wings for Life World Run will be a special edition. The 10th anniversary will take place on May 7, 2023 and registration is already open at www.wingsforlifeworldrun.com.

Triathlon
Athletics