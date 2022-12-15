Claire Danson and Natascha Badmann: “You don’t need legs to fly”

Claire Danson: I was impressed with the way that she remained positive despite everything that had happened. Besides, it is always good to speak with somebody who can understand a little of what you have been through yourself. And what you are still going through.

Natascha Badmann: What I especially like about you is that you approach your challenges with a good sense of humour. That’s such a nice change in a world where so many people see everything negatively and get so terribly worked up about the tiniest thing. For instance, what occurs to me now is when we were in the kayak. I said to you: “My backside is getting so wet. I‘m getting cold.” And with a smile, you answered: “Mine probably is, too – not that I can feel it!” It is incredibly refreshing that you can laugh about such situations.