Claire Danson and Natascha Badmann: “You don’t need legs to fly”
Thinking back to the time you spent together at Lake Geneva – what memories are especially positive?
The fact that we did sports where it doesn’t matter if you are in a wheelchair or not. I love it when that happens! Just because I had that accident it doesn’t mean that I can’t do the same things as other people – I might just need different equipment at some point.
I was impressed that you never complained about your spinal cord injury. It showed me that there really are no limits – apart from the ones in your own mind. In my opinion, that fitted perfectly with the title ‘Limit/less’.
What did you come to appreciate about each other, in particular?
Natascha had a serious accident several years ago as well. I was very happy that she told me so openly about how she dealt with the diagnosis that she would never be able to move her arms properly again. It really helped me that she shared what went through her mind along the path to recovery.
How did that help you?
I was impressed with the way that she remained positive despite everything that had happened. Besides, it is always good to speak with somebody who can understand a little of what you have been through yourself. And what you are still going through.
What I especially like about you is that you approach your challenges with a good sense of humour. That’s such a nice change in a world where so many people see everything negatively and get so terribly worked up about the tiniest thing. For instance, what occurs to me now is when we were in the kayak. I said to you: “My backside is getting so wet. I‘m getting cold.” And with a smile, you answered: “Mine probably is, too – not that I can feel it!” It is incredibly refreshing that you can laugh about such situations.
What did you take away with you from the time spent at Lake Geneva?
Once again, I saw the great importance of your own will. You should never give up. However difficult things may be at the time. You must always believe that you can master a challenge.
It did me a huge amount of good simply to be treated like a normal person. When I’m out and about in everyday life, people often don’t talk to me directly. Instead, they ask the person with me how they can help me. Hey, everybody! Please just talk normally to me!
It’s clear from watching Limit/less that you really clicked right away. Was that because you have a similar mindset, both of you being athletes?
Yes, I believe so. And also because at the beginning, neither of us were particularly skilful on the water either. That was a nice moment. I felt that there was a little bit of world that belonged to us alone.
Theoretically, as athletes, what we all have in common is that we know what our bodies need in order for us to produce our best performance. And we understand how difficult it can be when your body simply doesn’t do what you expect or demand of it. And so there are some major similarities, even before you have said anything to each other.
What you both definitely had in common was a respect for paragliding…
I had always wanted to fly – but I’d never done it before. And so I was naturally a bit nervous.
I had been paragliding once before my accident. But that was a really long time ago. Before we lifted off, I was about as nervous as before a race, because you never exactly know what will happen.
Still, you were the more experienced of us both. My adrenaline level was higher than yours.
At least I could tell you not to worry (laughs).
Can you describe the feeling of weightlessness that you experienced up there in the air?
It was a feeling of pure freedom.
I liked it best that the guys who were steering our wings flew around in a circle several times, so we kept floating past each other.
Yes, and I kept seeing you smiling! They were such intense moments!
For me, of course, it was so wonderful because I was able to have the same experiences as you. Because you don’t need legs to fly. The only difference was that I couldn’t run down the slope myself before taking off. I was carried instead.
Even though you got on so well with together, you haven’t seen each other since. Why not?
Maybe you could train together as well sometime?
May 7, 2023, is the next Wings for Life World Run date. Have you compared your results?
No, because that’s not what this run is about. I’ve been part of the run right from the very beginning. But I’ve never bothered about my distance. It is just important to enjoy the day and to motivate as many people as possible to run as well.
It’s just the same for me. The event naturally has a very special meaning for me. In the hospital after the accident, they said: “You’ll never walk again. There is no cure, and there is not even any hope of a cure.” That’s incredibly hard. But the Wings for Life World Run does just that: It gives you hope. And even though it might be too late for me, it might be a massive help to many other people! After all, you have to realise that spinal cord injury affects not just the person who has actually been injured, but all the people around them as well. That’s why it is so important to know that there are people out there who are not giving up on you, but who are actually searching for solutions.