Postcards from the edge: Red Bull Lisbon Conquest
Our rolling roadshow celebrating the skate culture of our favourite cities pitched up in Portugal. Enjoy the finest moments and best pictures from Red Bull Lisbon Conquest.
Red Bull Lisbon Conquest was the second instalment of our touring weekend-long skateboard extravaganzas that pay homage to the skate culture of great cities around the globe.
Each one of our Red Bull Conquest events features, as its centrepiece, a free weekend skate contest held on replicas of some of the host city’s most iconic skate spots. This head-to-head eliminator format sees a new king and queen crowned at each stop in a city-centre showdown which brings together the best local and international skateboarding talent.
As with last year’s awesome Red Bull Paris Conquest, however, there is much more to our weekend celebration than just the contest itself. We throw ourselves into the life of the city for the short period in which the event is in town – and Lisbon was no different. Whether it was street missions to sample local delicacies, checking in with local skate shops to see what’s new in the city, or kicking it with guest skaters who have flown in from around the world, the revelry was high throughout.
Red Bull Conquest is unique among street skating contests in that the format is a one-on-one sudden-death knockout. Judges Ricardo Fonseca, Thaynan Costa, Louisa Menke, Anthony Claravall and Dani Lebron each chose winners based on overall rider impression within each three-minute jam rather than scoring trick tallies. The rider with the most votes after each bout progresses to the next knockout round. Simple and exciting!
Taking part in the Portuguese capital where Marina Gabriela, Aldana Bertran, Tallys Junior, Bruno Senra, Gustavo Ribeiro, Gabriel Ribeiro, Leandre Sanders, Danny Leon, Roos Zwetsloot, Denny Pham, Angelo Caro and a host of Lisbon locals. These skaters spent three days battling it out under the high Portuguese sun to crown new winners for 2022 in a free downtown skate event unlike any other.
Where to next, guys?
Red Bull Lisbon Conquest: Men's Podium
- Bruno Senra
- Gustavo Ribeiro
- Tallys Junior
Red Bull Lisbon Conquest: Women's Podium
- Roos Zwetsloot
- Marina Gabriela
- Aldana Bertran
