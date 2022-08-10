Each one of our Red Bull Conquest events features, as its centrepiece, a free weekend skate contest held on replicas of some of the host city’s most iconic skate spots. This head-to-head eliminator format sees a new king and queen crowned at each stop in a city-centre showdown which brings together the best local and international skateboarding talent.

