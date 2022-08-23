Loïc Bruni and Myriam Nicole: the most complicated seasons of their careers

This Mercedes-Benz Mountain Bike World Cup season has not run smoothly for Myriam Nicole and Loïc Bruni . Crashes, injuries, illness and mechanical problems have been recurring themes this season for both, but there have also been some good moments. The end of the season promises to be more than hectic for them, with the World Championships on home turf in Les Gets, France, and the final round of the World Cup in Val di Sole, to come.

Bruni and Nicole have quite a few World Champ wins between them © Gregoire Sigaud/Red Bull Content Pool

"These World Championships will be a great celebration. Riding in France will be a comfort, one that you have to take advantage of. It will be great to have your loved ones around, especially since such an opportunity doesn't happen every year," says Nicole.

Bruni's participation for Les Gets was put into doubt following his recent dislocated shoulder at the last round of the World Cup. However, thanks to a near three-week break between that run and first practice at the Worlds, the hope is that his shoulder will have healed enough to represent his nation on home soil.

Dislocating the shoulder

On race day in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Bruni looked like a deflated figure with his arm in a sling. He had suffered a dislocated shoulder in practice. He did manage to put the shoulder back in himself, but the soreness was too much for him to continue riding the racing weekend.

“I punctured my rear wheel during practice," he explains. "I continued to ride to the bottom, but on a jump, my rear tyre exploded, and I got kicked off the bike. I jumped off the bike to minimise the fall but landed on my shoulder. No luck. So to take care, I decided to let the tissues around the joint rest to optimise the healing process before the World Championships in Les Gets.”

Bruni warming up at Lenzerheide © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Feeling down

There was a sense of déjà vu for the four-time World Champion after his troubles in Mont-Sainte-Anne. Bruni had broken his collarbone in Fort William in May. An injury that meant he had to skip the Leogang round in June. He returned to racing at Lenzerheide in July, where he finished 23rd.

"To be honest, I was wondering if I was going to ride [Lenzerheide] because I was really lacking in riding time on the bike, and my feelings were not good," admits Bruni. "It was my mechanic Jack who motivated me by telling me that racing was going to get me back into the swing of things. He was right."

Bruni waiting to go on a run at Snowshoe © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Bruni's mood lifts

A week later, from Lenzerheide at Vallnord, we found a Bruni with a completely different mindset: "I felt good during training at Vallnord. I also felt that my injury was well healed, that I could let go."

What followed was second place, just 0.932 seconds behind lifelong friend Loris Vergier.

"It was a track without technical difficulty, and there was a crazy contrast with my way of riding for it compared to Lenzerheide," he says. "I believed in myself that I had a chance to win, but that would have been too good to be true! That said, it boosted my confidence for the future."

Bruni on the slopes of Vallnord earlier this year © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Races to forget in North America

Vallnord was a very motivating result before the American round in Snowshoe, where Bruni had been so successful in the past. Bruni won one of the double rounds at Snowshoe in 2021, also wrapping up the overall title with the victory (as he did in 2019 at Snowshoe).

"For sure, history was in my favour there," says Bruni. "But you have to be careful there, it's a tricky track."

Unfortunately, Bruni crashed in his finals run, and a mechanical didn't allow him to finish.

Second at Vallnord is Bruni's best result so far this season © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

We know what happened at Mont-Sainte-Anne, so for Bruni, the countdown to return to his best level has once again restarted, but with very little competitive riding left in the season.

Bruni says: "I try to keep the faith and put things into perspective, but it is clearly infuriating. This season I feel like I arrived at the races with a lack of preparation and riding. I don't feel myself, but I will try to relativise [for the next two races]."

The ups and downs of Nicole

Nicole has also experienced her share of different emotions this season. A second at Lourdes at the season opener was overshadowed by a crash in that run that saw her suffer from concussion symptoms post-race. Fort William and Lourdes went well for Nicole, but she admitted she wasn't at her best at those races. By the time Lenzerheide came around in July, she was a lot happier.

“I arrived there with the feeling of having regained the form I lost after my concussion and getting Covid," says Nicole. "I could attack as I wanted."

Nicole won the Swiss round ahead of local favourite and the then leader of the overall classification Camille Balanche. Just the motivation she needed.

Illness hits Nicole

Everything seemed on the up for Nicole, but at Vallnord a week later on from Lenzerheide, Nicole had a setback. She fell ill at the start of the week, even missing the track walk as she lacked the energy to even do that. She did ride the round, finishing seventh, but the days in Andorra were long and difficult.

"Even now I cannot say what happened to me there, maybe food poisoning. I had a sleepless night and ended up in hospital," recalls Nicole.

"I had absolutely no pleasure when I was on the bike, especially since the conditions weren't helping – it was very hot. I clearly suffered in the race. Usually, I like to go to the start telling myself that I am ready. This was not the case, and I paid for it.”

Victory this season for Nicole came at Lenzerheide © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool An undercooked Nicole racing at Vallnord a week later © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Focussing on the overall

With the North American rounds in her sights, Nicole refocused. She was still in contention to win the overall title despite her up and down season so far.

Her run wasn't perfect, and there were mistakes. Despite that, Nicole finished only 4.145 seconds behind overall leader Camille Balanche to keep her second in the race for the overall and still with a chance of taking the title.

"We know that Snowshoe is a bit of a lottery, that the course is ultra tricky and the watchword is not to fall," says Nicole. "I put everything into the finals runs. I fell once and made another big mistake which cost me.”

When it rains it pours

Mont-Sainte-Anne proved to be a race to forget for Nicole: “I arrived with a great desire to pick myself up, but I crashed in qualifying. I tried not to crash in finals and find a happy medium, but I got a rear flat tyre when I was up on the times of the other girls. There I said to myself that I really don't have much luck."

Nicole left North America with mixed emotions © Bartek Wolinski/Red Bull Content Pool

Nicole finished 13th. A result that saw her fail to make any real impression on cutting the points total of overall classification leader Balanche, who did not ride due to injury. Not only that, Nicole dropped down to third in the overall title, with Vali Höll jumping ahead of her into second. There's still a chance of winning the overall, however, with Balanche – who leads Nicole by 180 points – unlikely to race against this season.

So how is Nicole looking to recover and find motivation after so much bad luck with two big races left in the season?

"It really helps to become a philosopher," she says. "I know what I have to improve. I have to adjust my speed according to my form, and I'm sure the situation will change."

