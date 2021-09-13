As anyone who's played League of Legends: Wild Rift knows, this mobile MOBA may be on the smaller screen, but that doesn't make it simpler and hardcore League of Legends fans have delighted in getting to grips with the game they love on the go. Now they – and you – have the chance to put their skills to the test during Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 .

If you’re still on the fence about downloading Wild Rift and playing the champions you know and love from League of Legends, then we've got you covered. Dora 'Stratera' Özsoy , famous Turkish YouTuber and esports personality, has made the switch and he'll explain to you why you should as well.

Action from the start

League of Legends is a time commitment and it takes several minutes to get from queueing up to loading onto the Rift. While game lengths vary, on average a normal LoL game will take you about half-an-hour to complete. In League of Legends: Wild Rift, things are different. Stratera explains that things happen faster on mobile.

"The smaller map means that you're almost always looking for action," he says. Wild Rift games last on average about 15 minutes, about half of regular League of Legends. League PC has more time windows of farming, walking around and setting up plays. The shorter game time also means that the game snowballs a lot more. The action never stops."

In League of Legends, players like taking their time to buy items when they're standing on the fountain, or consider their build paths. In Wild Rift, you can kiss those habits goodbye. Stratera says that you need to speed up every in-game decision you make, as "taking time to decide which item to buy in base costs you valuable time."

Champions are different

Wild Rift isn't a direct copy of League of Legends. Champion models have been updated and look extremely good, as do the animations. Gameplay-wise, Riot decided that skill-shot champions are extremely difficult on mobile. For example, aiming an Ashe Arrow at someone on the other side of the map is almost impossible on a smartphone. That's why they decided to give Ashe players the option to move their arrows while in the air, adding an extra mechanic to make it slightly easier for players to control their champions and skills.

Stratera thinks that it's important for Wild Rift to have a different control scheme – and that you practice to adjust, as "moving your champion feels very natural, playing ranged carries, for example, is way simpler in Wild Rift."

Play everywhere

Of course, one of the biggest benefits of a mobile game is that you're not bound to a laptop or a PC. Playing a quick game while waiting for the train, or trying to rank up while you're on a bus suddenly becomes possible. Stratera says that he still enjoys playing both League of Legends and Wild Rift at the same time: "There are a million reasons to play Wild Rift, but I personally play both. They feel similar, but still very, very different experiences."

Mix it up

Stratera also points out that the meta in Wild Rift is still fresh and developing, which means there's a lot of room to experiment. People are still figuring out what builds are strong and what aren't. Exploring the meta and figuring out tactics for yourself while surprising your opponents is one of the best feelings in a MOBA. As Stratera says best: "The action never stops and you almost always feel satisfied at the end of every game."

Ready to join the fray? Sign up for Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 now.