Watch the new European skate event Love Innsbruck Calling right here!
Skaters from all over Europe and beyond just descended on Innsbruck for the biggest Austrian skate event in memory.
The history of the European skate contest has been a bit of a roller coaster down the years.
Many of the old stalwarts have sadly bitten the dust as sponsorship opportunities and skate fashions change over time, and so there is no small excitement surrounding the brand new Love Innsbruck Calling contest which just went down in Austria. Sixty skaters from fifteen countries made up the rider list for the inaugural edition, organised by the good people at Love Factory who you may know from our internet- busting Wheels On Woods project early this year.
Defying the conventional wisdom that people won’t travel to contests in the social media era, the 2,000 square-metre Innsbruck Skatehall was packed throughout the weekend of 22-23 November for an event with a good sense of anarchy and some wild manoeuvres throughout, not least of which was Adrien Bulard’s 360 Flip right over the funbox to 50-50 the hubba on the other side.
With the top spots in the Men’s contest going to Slovakian machine Riso Tury, the aforementioned Monsieur Bulard and fellow Frenchman Benjamin Garcia respectively, the corresponding Women’s podium saw Argentinian sisters Camila and Melisa Ruiz pip Slovakian ripper Dominika Králiková into third.
Best Trick honours went to Switzerland’s Jan Hirt for somehow Nollie Flipping out of a Crooks on a handrail, and it was all off to basement hip- hop joint Dachsbau for a solid afterparty featuring Irieology and the charmingly- titled Big Belly Boi!
New independent events are sadly rarer than they once were on the European skate scene and should be supported wholeheartedly where possible. Love Innsbruck Calling was full, and is already confirmed to repeat next year promising bigger and better things on all fronts.
A fresh event, a new reason to visit a great city and new opportunities to meet up and foster friendships: watch the banging highlight edit with just a click above, and let’s link up there next year!