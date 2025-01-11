© Marco Trovati/Red Bull Content Pool
Alpine Skiing
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen: Making history, one podium at a time
The 24-year old Brazilian skier celebrates a historical milestone in Adelboden, although he missed out on victory in a dramatic showdown.
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen came within 0.02s of making history for Brazil on the fog-covered Chuenisbärgli piste, narrowly missing the top step of the FIS Slalom World Cup podium in Adelboden, Switzerland. Frenchman Clément Noël took the win, with Norway's Henrik Kristoffersen finishing 0.14s back in third.
Pinheiro Braathen's second run was the fastest among the top contenders, securing him a first World Cup slalom podium since announcing his return to the sport. The result further strengthened his determination to emerge as a serious contender after his sabbatical and change of national teams from Norway to Brazil.
"I live for those moments," said the 24-year-old. "Standing in front of tens of thousands of fans here, I'm just beyond grateful."
I live for those moments, standing in front of tens of thousands of fans here
Lucas Pinheiro Braathen's comeback: skiing for Brazil
In early 2024, Pinheiro Braathen shocked the skiing world by announcing his return to competitive alpine skiing after taking a surprising sabbatical. But this time, there was a twist: he would no longer be representing Norway, but Brazil.
"My decision to come back to alpine skiing for Brazil fills me with immense pride," Braathen, who's the son of a Brazilian mother and a Norwegian father, said at the time. "My passion for sports was nurtured in the streets of São Paulo and, now, representing 200 million Brazilians in World Cups feels like a dream come true."
Although he hasn't yet secured a World Cup victory, Pinheiro Braathen has come remarkably close. In his first race back, at the World Cup in Sölden, he finished in fourth place. At Beaver Creek he earned a second-place finish, narrowly missing the win by just 0.12s. Now, in Adelboden, the margin was even smaller—only 0.02s. A historic victory for Brazil at the World Cup seems closer than ever.
More than a skiier: breaking barriers and inspiring dreams
For Pinheiro Braathen, skiing is about more than just winning races; it's about changing the culture surrounding the sport. As he's shared, his goal isn't only to compete, but to transform how skiing is perceived. Braathen is rewriting the rules of the sport, bringing his unique energy and multi-dimensional personality to the slopes – qualities that go far beyond just being fast.
He's building a brand as 'the outcast' - rocking bold boots at victory ceremonies and dancing samba on the slopes. He's redefining what it means to bring your full self, quirks and all, to the game. With every race, he leaves no doubt: Pinheiro Braathen is having the time of his life while claiming his place at the top of the ski world, one podium at a time.