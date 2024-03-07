“It feels meant to be” says Lucas Pinheiro Braathen as he returns to skiing

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has announced his dramatic return to alpine skiing for the 2024-25 season.

The news follows his retirement in October 2023 just days before the start of the season opener in Sölden, Austria.

The 23-year-old, the 2023 Slalom World Cup Champion, has confirmed that he will resume his career while representing Brazil, having previously skied under the flag of his birth country, Norway.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is back! © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool Brazil has always had a major influence in shaping me to become the person and athlete that I am Lucas Pinheiro Braathen

01 Hitting new heights

He has ambitions of “reaching new heights” while attempting to win Brazil’s first FIS World Cup, World Championship and Winter Olympics medals.

“Coming back to the sport of alpine skiing and representing Brazil makes me beyond proud,” he said at a press conference held at Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria.

“Being born and raised within a multicultural and uncommon background in winter sports, I made it my biggest goal to transcend sports by expressing myself,” he explained.

“I want to create more width and acceptance for diversity in the community of sports by showing that you can accomplish anything you want – no matter who you are or where you come from.

“Brazil has always had a major influence in shaping me to become the person and athlete that I am. Having the opportunity to represent 200 million Brazilians in World Cups, World Championships and Olympic Games is a dream come true.”

All kitted out and ready to represent Brazil © True Color Films/Eric Scaggiante

02 Going back to his roots

The son of a Brazilian mother and Norwegian father, Pinheiro Braathen has always felt deeply connected to his Brazilian heritage, and would often wear a piece of clothing sporting the green, blue and yellow colours of the country’s flag – even when representing Norway.

“My love for sports was found in the streets of São Paulo, playing football with my friends and cousins. It feels meant to be,” he said.

Although born in Oslo, Norway, Pinheiro Braathen spent time living in Brazil as a child after his parents separated when he was three years old. He was introduced to the slopes by his dad on his return to Norway, and just over a decade later, aged 18, secured a second-place finish in the Giant Slalom at the 2018 Norwegian national championships.

His achievement was noticed by the four-time Olympic champion Kjetil André Aamodt, who advised the Norwegian Ski Federation to fast-track the precocious talent.

Watch Lucas Pinheiro Braathen’s comeback press conference below:

03 Becoming one of the world’s best Slalom skiers

Pinheiro Braathen made his World Cup debut not long after in December 2018 in Val d’Isere, France, finishing 26th in the Giant Slalom and scoring points in his first event. Just over a year later, he led the field at the 2020 slalom in Kitzbühel, Austria, ultimately finishing fourth and within a tenth of a second of the podium, while his breakthrough came at the 2020-21 season opener, where he secured his first win in the Giant Slalom in Sölden, Austria.

He's since become one of the world’s best Slalom skiers, collecting four more wins and 12 podiums – the majority of which came during the 2022-23 season en route to his 2023 Slalom World Cup Championship and fourth-place overall – despite only competing in one speed event – the 2022/23 Super-G at Beaver Creek, Colorado – where he finished seventh.

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has his own unique style nailed © Fabio Piva/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Retirement shock and awe

Pinheiro Braathen’s retirement from alpine skiing sent shockwaves through the sport on the eve of the 2023-24 season, but it was just another example of him being true to himself, doing things how he wants and not conforming to what is expected.

Pinheiro Braathen is renowned for defying stereotypes on and off the track – whether that’s his painted nails, passion for DJing or his eccentric style – and his openness has won him plenty of plaudits and a legion of fans.

“I am a person who almost always has chosen to do what I love the most, whatever means the most to me,” he said when announcing his retirement back in October. “That is my definition of success, not the lucrative deals I am part of. And not the fact that the last time I participated in a race, I was the best in the world. It’s about whether this makes me happy or not.

“For the first time in at least half a year, after making this decision, I feel happy. For the first time in many years, I feel free. And everyone who knows me knows that freedom is one of my greatest sources for success and happiness.”

Braathen is incredibly proud of his Brazilian heritage © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

Pinheiro Braathen has already started the change of nation registration procedure required to compete by the Brazilian Ski Federation, CBDN (Confederação Brasileira de Desportos na Neve).

“We are delighted to welcome Lucas back to the alpine skiing community and to have him represent Brazil on the international stage,” said Pedro Cavazzoni, CEO of CBDN. “His dedication and talent will undoubtedly inspire many aspiring athletes in our country, and we are proud to support him on his way back to the top.”

Lucas Pinheiro Braathen is on the comeback train © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Dream team

Alongside his partners and sponsors, Pinheiro Braathen has also assembled a personal team, led by his father Bjorn, that’s dedicated to helping him achieve his ambitious goals of World Cup victories, World Championship medals, and becoming the first skier to stand on the podium representing Brazil at the Winter Olympics.

"Together, we will work tirelessly to push the boundaries and reach new heights in Alpine Skiing,” said Braathen.

For the remainder of the 2023-24 season, he will be in intense Slalom and Giant Slalom training before spending time in New Zealand as he makes his final preparations for his return to skiing’s top table.

Pinheiro Braathen’s return to the start gate in Sölden, Austria, is guaranteed to be a big attraction for the sport – and with up to 200 million Brazilian fans behind him, the sky is the limit for this exciting skiing star.