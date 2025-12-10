Competing in the World Fitness Project: Luka Ðukić's year-round strategy

Fitness
What does a typical WFP-style workout look like?
A typical World Fitness Project workout combines gymnastics, strength and endurance. It usually includes a hanging gymnastic movement from the pull-up bar, a lifting component and an endurance segment, such as running or using a cardio machine.
As you prepare for the Tour Finals, what are your core training priorities?
I've been focusing on swimming recently, since we learned it will be part of the finals. Even in the off-season, I swim at least twice a week with my coach. Now, I'm also adding more endurance training to complement my regular program, especially with the announcement of a long hybrid workout for the finals.
Where do your biggest strengths lie within the WFP format?
I've always competed a lot – 8 to 10 competitions a year – while many athletes focus on just one or two. The WFP rewards athletes who can perform multiple times a year, which suits me. I usually stay fit throughout the year and competing often is something I love, so that's my advantage.
Do you experience doubt or fear at this intensity and how do you handle it?
Of course, every competition brings nerves and pressure. I remind myself why I do this and see nerves as positive. Over the years, I've learned to control them and turn them into motivation, helping me to hyper-focus instead of letting emotions take over.
What principles guide your nutrition and what do you eat before, during,and after training?
I work with a nutritionist, Amy from Target Nutrition in Australia. We plan nutrition in training to simulate competition, especially for long events, focusing on carbs. My most frequent meal is just oats with some honey and fruit. My breakfast is usually 150 grams of oats, banana, dates, honey and some protein. That's usually my start of the day, and then we build on that with a lot of rice and meat, and things like that.