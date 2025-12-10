Luka Djukic powers up with a Red Bull at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2, captured in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 29, 2025, highlighting Red Bull's energy in fitness culture.
Fitness Training

Competing in the World Fitness Project: Luka Ðukić's year-round strategy

Serbian pro fitness athlete Luka Ðukić shares how his love for competing year-round gives him an edge in the World Fitness Project.
Written by Agnes Aneboda
3 min read

The World Fitness Project (WFP) is a global fitness league held across three events in different locations, testing athletes on endurance, strength, mobility and mental toughness. Unlike many other functional fitness events, which are single annual competitions, WFP challenges athletes to perform multiple times a year and the scores from all events add up to a final WFP ranking. WFP workouts include running, rowing, swimming and demanding strength and gymnastic movements.
One of the league's pro athletes, Serbian Luka Ðukić, joined after winning the Dubai Fitness Championship in December 2024 and was offered a pro contract. This year marks his first season competing, where he faces both signed pros and rising stars vying for a pro spot. Ðukić credits his ability to compete frequently all year round as his biggest advantage and shares how he trains to stay ready for WFP's demanding challenges.
Luka Djukic competes at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2, on day 2 in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 30, 2025.

Luka Ðukić pushes through at the Mesa World Fitness Project stop

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

What does a typical WFP-style workout look like?

Luka Ðukić: A typical World Fitness Project workout combines gymnastics, strength and endurance. It usually includes a hanging gymnastic movement from the pull-up bar, a lifting component and an endurance segment, such as running or using a cardio machine.

As you prepare for the Tour Finals, what are your core training priorities?

I've been focusing on swimming recently, since we learned it will be part of the finals. Even in the off-season, I swim at least twice a week with my coach. Now, I'm also adding more endurance training to complement my regular program, especially with the announcement of a long hybrid workout for the finals.

Luka Dukic competes at the World Fitness Project Tour Stop 2 in Mesa, Arizona, USA on August 29, 2025.

Ðukić loves to compete more regularly than most of his rivals

© Christian Pondella/Red Bull Content Pool

I've always competed a lot, while many athletes focus on just one or two. The WFP rewards athletes who can perform multiple times a year, which suits me
Luka Đukić

Where do your biggest strengths lie within the WFP format?

I've always competed a lot – 8 to 10 competitions a year – while many athletes focus on just one or two. The WFP rewards athletes who can perform multiple times a year, which suits me. I usually stay fit throughout the year and competing often is something I love, so that's my advantage.

Do you experience doubt or fear at this intensity and how do you handle it?

Of course, every competition brings nerves and pressure. I remind myself why I do this and see nerves as positive. Over the years, I've learned to control them and turn them into motivation, helping me to hyper-focus instead of letting emotions take over.

My most frequent meal is just oats with some honey and fruit
Luka Đukić

What principles guide your nutrition and what do you eat before, during,and after training?

I work with a nutritionist, Amy from Target Nutrition in Australia. We plan nutrition in training to simulate competition, especially for long events, focusing on carbs. My most frequent meal is just oats with some honey and fruit. My breakfast is usually 150 grams of oats, banana, dates, honey and some protein. That's usually my start of the day, and then we build on that with a lot of rice and meat, and things like that.

