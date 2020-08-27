Not to be dramatic but Luka Kovačič just ran across 5 mountains in 14 hours

Luka Kovačič set himself the ambitious challenge of running up Slovenia’s five highest peaks in just 24 hours, but the three-time winner of the race up the Planica ski jump hill in Red Bull 400, pulled off the feat in just under 14 hours.

Setting off at 3.15 in the morning, he made an ascent of 6,600m and covered a 55km course, 43km of which was across mountain paths and rocks, by 5pm. Just 7km of it was on macadam and another 5km on asphalt.

I’ve dreamed for a long time about combining all the peaks in one day Luka Kovačič Mountainrunning

The challenge included 6,600m of elevation gain 😨 © Siniša Kanižaj

The adventure began in Vrata and ended at the Mangart Saddle, taking in these five summits: Visoki Rokav (2,646m), Škrlatica (2,740m), Triglav (2,864m), Jalovec (2,645m) and Mangart (2,679m).

The alarm clock was set for 1.50am on the morning of August 20 and the first ascent had begun less than an hour and a half later in pitch black with only a head torch to guide him, before reaching its finale in under 14 hours.

Keeping an 👀 on the ⏲️ © Siniša Kanižaj

Throughout the challenge, he was accompanied by a series of fellow mountain runners. In the opening stint, he was joined by Nejc Marčič, in the second part by Matjaž Mikloša and Kovačič’s girlfriend Urška Ahac, with Nejc Kuhar alongside on the third and final bit of the run.

I love mountains and this is undoubtedly one of my favourite projects so far Luka Kovačič Mountainrunning

Following the finish of his epic quest, Kovačič said: “It’s all over now. I’ve dreamed for a long time about combining all the peaks in one day. Thinking about the feasibility of it all, would 24 hours be enough? Now I’ve made it in less than 14 hours. Crazy!

“I will need a couple of days to sleep and relive everything that happened today but I already knew how much this success means to me. I love mountains and this is undoubtedly one of my favourite projects so far.”

Kovačič did not lack for self-belief or the required fitness levels for the challenge. He estimates that he trains for more than 900 hours per year, ascends in the region of 10,000m a week and spends much of his time in the mountains.

Don't forget your 🔦 © Siniša Kanižaj/Red Bull Content Pool 01 / 03

He added: “Not even for a moment did I think I wouldn't make it. I was focused on my goal and only a big problem could have stopped me, a danger that would have proven too risky.

Without any hesitation, I can say that I enjoyed the entire 14 hours Luka Kovačič Mountainrunning