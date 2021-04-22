Let Kehu Butler's heritage be your guide to Aotearoa in Made In New Zealand

Part of this story Kehu Butler New Zealand View Profile

When you think of New Zealand you think of rugby, sheep and the Lord Of The Rings movie series. 21-year-old surf star Te Kehukehu Mokoia Ngawhika Patara Butler, better known as Kehu Butler , would like to change your perceptions.

Kehu Butler deep in the tube © Scott Sinton 01 / 04

Born and bred in Mount Maunganui, on the North Island, Butler is making waves on the global scene with his powerful brand of on-rail surfing and is driven by a desire to make the World Surf League's major league – the Championship Tour.

While proudly flying New Zealand's flag, Butler is also driven by a passion to represent his Maori heritage on the global stage and that's what Ryan Heron and Andy Deere from Lucky Horse Films set out to achieve in this entertaining half-hour production.

Life's good in the lineup © Scott Sinton 01 / 03

Butler has all the qualities it takes to make it to the top, from the raw talent to the dedication needed to master his craft. Most importantly, he has an incredible family who believe in him and have perfectly balanced encouraging their charge with keeping his feet on the ground.

Coming from a country with a rich tradition of sporting excellence, both traditional – there is no bigger juggernaut in world sport than New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks – and extreme, He'll never lack for support, but coming from New Zealand isn't without its challenges. Butler will eternally be travelling from the end of the earth to pursue his dreams, often solo, and the water is bitterly cold. But, what doesn't kill you only makes you stronger and fighting fit Butler relishes the challenge.

This is Kehukehu Butler, Kehu Butler's koro and inspiration © Scott Sinton 01 / 04

Butler is a third generation surfer and his grandfather, or koro, was one of New Zealand's original wave riders. He's incredibly tight with his family and is fiercely proud of his Maori heritage, wearing his family's story in ink on his arms and shoulders. Incredibly friendly and outgoing, he loves nothing more than sharing his history and culture with foreign surfers when overseas.

All of this is perfectly encapsulated in this engaging episode of Made In New Zealand. We not only travel with Butler and meet his family and peers, but also get to know many of Aotearoa's most important surfers, past, present and future. Don't just take our word for it, though, hit play on the video at the top of the page and dive in.

