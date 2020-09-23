For today's purposes, let's take a closer look at Kai's wave.

Go on, stop here

and go to the 07:50 mark in the video above

. Instead of keeping your eyes on Kai on the tow rope, watch his team-mate,

, driving the ski. Not only is Chumbo essentially plowing down the face of this quickly mutantising wave, but he's heading toward the pitching lip. At the last possible second, he cuts the throttle and turns 180 degrees, slingshotting Kai into the most perfect tow line. No wonder Kai was able to fade to very bottom of the wave just as it stood up to its maximum height of 70ft.