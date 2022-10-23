Bastianini returns to the podium in Malaysia

Red Bull Motorsports
Enea Bastianini converted a lightning start at the Sepang International Circuit into another podium finish, once again engaging in a race-long scrap with championship challenger Francesco Bagnaia to underline that this rivalry could make the headlines next year, as the pair become Ducati team-mates in 2023.
Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martín scorched to pole position for the MotoGP™ of Malaysia, setting a new track record in the process, and the Spanish rider made a blistering start from the front to lead from a fast-starting Bagnaia, followed by Bastianini and Marc Márquez, who held fourth in the early stages of the race.
By lap three the trio of Ducati’s, headed by Martín, pulled away from the rest of the pack, with Márquez proving to be the best of the rest, hotly pursued by Fabio Quartararo, the French rider desperately looking to score as many points as possible to keep his fading title hopes alive. One lap later, a rare mistake from Márquez allowed Quartararo through, as up front Martín looked comfortable and on course for his first victory of the season.
Any hopes of scoring a second premier class race win came to an end for Martín on lap seven as he crashed out, handing the lead to Bagnaia, with Bastianini remaining in hot pursuit of his future Ducati Lenovo team-mate.
Bastianini and Bagnaia have provided some thrilling duels all season, and it was game-on once more with 10 laps left to run in Malaysia. Bastianini snatched the lead, only to be repassed by Bagnaia under braking for turn one at the start of lap 14.
Throughout the remaining laps, Bastianini hustled the leading Ducati of Bagnaia, but couldn’t quite get close enough to make a pass. Behind the leading duo, Quartararo significantly closed the gap to ensure that the battle for the title would go to the final round in Valencia.
At the chequered flag it was Bagnaia who would triumph in Malaysia, but he didn’t have it all his own way, and Bastianini proved he is a MotoGP™ title contender with another bold and measured ride to take second. Quartararo rounded out the top three.
Jack Miller capped a quiet afternoon, finishing sixth, ahead of Márquez and top KTM rider Brad Binder, with Johann Zarco making the top 10, finishing ninth.
MotoGP™ of Malaysia results
- Francesco Bagnaia (ITA) – Ducati
- Enea Bastianini (ITA) – Ducati
- Fabio Quartararo (FRA) – Yamaha
- Marco Bezzecchi (ITA) – Ducati
- Álex Rins (ESP) – Suzuki
- Jack Miller (AUS) – Ducati
- Marc Márquez (ESP) – Honda
- Brad Binder (SA) – KTM
- Johann Zarco (FRA) – Ducati
- Franco Morbidelli (ITA) – Yamaha
