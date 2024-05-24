World Record POV: Man kayak's world's highest ice waterfall

Professional kayaker Aniol Serrasolses embarked on an extraordinary adventure, travelling to the northernmost reaches of Norway and mainland Europe in search of a stunning ice waterfall to conquer. His goal? To paddle down a river that flows directly from a glacier's surface into the ocean. The journey was nothing short of epic.

Serrasolses and his team faced numerous challenges along the way. Their adventure began at the very top of Norway, from where they ventured even further north to the remote islands of Svalbard, deep within the Arctic Circle. Aboard a polar research vessel, they sailed towards uninhabited glacial islands east of Longyearbyen, the world's northernmost town.

Upon reaching the ice cliffs, they were confronted with a staggering 160km of icy wall. While there were many small glacial rivers running down the cliffs, not all were suitable for kayaking. "We needed lots of water, a hydrated base and soft landings," Serrasolses explained. "There are plenty of waterfalls, but finding one with enough water was a challenge."

After examining several waterfalls cascading down the 20m-high cliffs, they finally discovered "the most beautiful waterfall I've ever seen," according to Serrasolses.

The next challenge was reaching the top of the waterfall with the kayak. The team decided to climb a section of the ice wall further down the coastline where it wasn’t as high. From there, they hiked 10km over the ice to reach the chosen glacial river.

Achieving the highest-ever recorded drop off a glacial waterfall

Aniol Serrasolses kayaks on the Austfonna ice cap in Norway's Svalbard © David Sodomka / Red Bull Content Pool

With their boat as the base, Serrasolses and his team climbed the ice wall using a ladder, dragging the kayak up to the top of the cliffs. They then traversed the glacier, carefully crossing crevasses and rivers. Progress was slow, as they had to carry the ladder to navigate larger rivers and ice canyons.

Upon finding the perfect river for Serrasolses' descent, they realised the complexity of the task ahead. "The entrance is tricky, and it's actually pretty scary," Serrasolses admitted.

Once he dropped into the glacial river, there was no turning back. Serrasolses paddled through the rapids, navigating ice tunnels until he reached the waterfall's edge.

Positioning his boat, he plunged 20m deep down into the ocean, achieving the highest drop in history.

Describing his experience, Serrasolses said it felt like "kayaking on another planet."