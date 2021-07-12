Manuel Lettenbichler in thrilling form at Hard Enduro championship opener

quickly closed the gap. Showing his skills in the early technical river section, the two stars swapped the lead throughout the two laps. Lettenbichler edged the climbs up the rocky mountain, but Bolt held the advantage on the way down. In the final descent, the Brit nudged in front of the KTM rider and held the lead to the flag.

“I’m a little bummed not to have won, but second is definitely a great start to the season and the pace we had over the rest of the field was very strong,” said Lettenbichler. “I can’t complain about my riding, I gave it everything and it was a good fight with Billy. I caught him early in the river and we rode back and forth together for most of the race. It came down to the wire but just didn’t go my way. But it’s good to know where my pace is at now and with what we showed today, there’s going to be a lot more tight battles to come.”