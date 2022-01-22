Conquering the Streif: Marcel Hirscher on his return to the Hahnenkamm

Thank you and wow! The day after my final ride on the Streif, I look back on an unbelievable experience with pure enthusiasm.

It was an experience I'll never forget! Thank you to the Kitzbühel Ski Club and everyone who made it possible for me to live this dream. Even if the adrenaline of the last few days is slowly fading away, I'm already thinking to myself: 'when can I ride it again?' But that's more wishful thinking, so let's look back on the experience.

A weekend to remember – without any pressure

It was super-cool for me to be able to relive for a weekend what had previously been my purpose in life. To live through the old patterns, to see familiar faces, to dive deep into the old life again. At the same time, I felt that I didn't need it anymore: this stress, this pressure, this having to deliver – this fight for hundredths of a second is simply merciless. So I was happy about my special position as a forerunner, where I could have fun and it was about nothing.

A short appearance, yes, a full-time World Cup: no, thanks! © Stefan Voitl / Red Bull Content Pool

Of course, that doesn't mean that you can't give up as a forerunner! Anyone who tackles the Streif must deliver 100 percent. The track is too merciless for that. For me, the steep slope exit in particular was a real challenge. In training, I experienced a moment of shock there that stuck in my bones the whole weekend. Similar to Josef Ferstl, who crashed into the fence there during training. I too got too close to the net there once, but was lucky enough to escape again. But that's also part of the Streif – and it's definitely what makes it so appealing!

The time of my life, but now back to normal life

Despite the moment of shock, the Streif was a complete success for Marcel © Samo Vidic / Red Bull Content Pool

All in all, I was absolutely thrilled. The experience of becoming one with the Streif was even better than I had hoped for beforehand. So thanks again to everyone who made this possible. I had the time of my life and I'm still happy to be able to dive back into my normal life!

Marcel where he loves to be: on the Streif © Stefan Voitl / Red Bull Content Pool

I'll spend the next few days with the kids, let the experience sink in and I'm sure I'll be happy once or twice that I can cross another item off my bucket list – and that I can just ask myself which ski tour am I going on today? What a luxury!

I wish you a nice weekend and see you soon!

Yours, Marcel.