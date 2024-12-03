Marcel Hirscher: Even after ski injury, his passion and impact shine bright

Marcel Hirscher ’s highly anticipated return to skiing has taken an unexpected turn. Just as the season was getting started, the Austrian legend tore his ACL during a giant slalom training session on his home hill Reiteralm. "ACL gone, project over!" he said in a statement following the incident.

After an MRI confirmed the injury, Hirscher underwent successful surgery in Graz and is now beginning his recovery. Though it’s a tough break, he faced it with characteristic calm and self-awareness, saying, “This is how it is in skiing: Part of the game.”

He admitted it’s hard to watch the season unfold from the sidelines, especially after eight months of intense preparation. But he also found perspective, adding, “These eight months were intense and brought me a lot of joy. I thank everyone who made this incredible journey possible.”

A small sip, caused by an error

Hirscher, Austria’s legendary skier, has always been more than just a winner. With eight consecutive World Cup titles and two Olympic golds to his name, his place in history is secure. But when the 35-year old decided to make a return to skiing after retiring in 2019, it raised some eyebrows. Critics questioned why he’d come back when he had already achieved everything – and he himself admitted that he questioned if he belonged in the World Cup after he didn't perform to his expectations in the most recent race in Gurgl.

Still, Hirscher stayed true to himself. His comeback wasn’t about proving anything to anyone else. It was about his love for the sport, plain and simple. That’s why fans were heartbroken to hear about his injury during training at home this week. A small slip, caused by an inner ski error, led to a torn ACL in his left knee. It wasn’t dramatic – he didn’t even fall – but it was enough to end his season early.

Despite a career-altering injury, Hirscher remains unshakeably determined © Miles Holden/Red Bull Content Pool

High standards, honest struggles, and a passion for skiing

Fans didn’t hold back their support, flooding social media with well-wishes and praising him as a hero. It’s clear that Hirscher holds a special place in people’s hearts, not just for his incredible achievements, but for his genuine love for the sport and his down-to-earth attitude.

Even in moments of frustration, Hirscher has always been open about holding himself to high standards. His honesty and self-awareness make him relatable, even as his career remains untouchable. His journey back to the slopes was never about chasing medals or silencing critics; it was about the passion that skiing has always brought him. "Perhaps my journey is now truly over," he says.

A legend’s passion for skiing endures

This season didn’t go as planned for Marcel Hirscher, but his resilience speaks for itself. Through every setback, his love for skiing and his unwavering determination shine through. The titles might be behind him, but the passion that drives him forward is still as strong as ever. As he recovers, fans can’t help but wonder what’s next for one of skiing’s true legends.

Hirscher may have said, "Perhaps my journey is now truly over," but that "perhaps" keeps the door open. After all the work he’s put in, the injury is a tough blow, and he’s not afraid to show his doubt. But even in moments of uncertainty, there’s always a hint of hope – and with Hirscher, you never know what might come next.