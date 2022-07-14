What is ski legend Marcel Hirscher's 'Project 68'? Read on to find out

When your closest competitors refer to you as the greatest of all time – you know you’ve made it. Hailing from a small mountain town in the Salzburg region, Marcel Hirscher stood as the world’s best ski racer for over a decade – until he decided to retire, with 67 career World Cup wins, eight consecutive World Cup titles and a handful of medals from the biggest sporting stage of them all, including two golds. A living legend? No question.

So when he hung up his boots in 2019, you might have figured he’d take it easy for bit. You know, relax. But as anyone who knows him could tell you, Hirscher wouldn’t sit still for long.

While skiing was both passion and profession, Hirscher has always been a multi-sport aficionado. From whitewater kayaking to off-road motorcycling, the man has always been seeking a thrill. After his retirement, followers and fans saw him doing all that – paddling, biking, in the gym or tearing up the dirt with Dakar legends like Matthias Walkner – even going so far as to join the world-famous Red Bull Erzbergrodeo hard enduro motorcycle race this past June.

Want to see how that went? Check out the race clip below, or head here to see how he tackled practice.

10 min Hirscher x Erzberg: the race See how ski champ Marcel Hirscher tackles the legendary Red Bull Erzbergrodeo Hard Enduro for the first time.

But why, after risking his body for so many years on the slalom course, does he keep on pushing it? For Hirscher, the answer is simple.

“I truly enjoy a pretty active lifestyle – I like to be in motion, I like speed, I like g-force – so I still like skiing steep faces and maybe jumping a few cliffs!” he explains. “But these days it’s all about the joy and the adventure, so it’s definitely not as hard as I pushed before. It’s all calculated risk, especially with skiing. Although, snow is the surface I'm used to – for something like Erzberg, I do a lot of training, and prep.”

Now it’s time for him to take the next step, now that the VAN DEER brand has partnered with Red Bull to become a registered ski manufacturer.

With VAN DEER - Red Bull Sports, Marcel Hirscher and Red Bull want to take skiing to a new level – both at the elite and mass participation ends – as the two brands come together in the Alpine Ski World Cup.

Project 68 was always the idea to get a win on my own ski Marcel Hirscher

"Red Bull is a long-standing supporter and partner of mine," he says on the merger of VAN DEER and Red Bull. "We share the same values and pursue the same sporting vision. I know that by working together, we can take skiing to the next level."

The obvious first question: what the heck does VAN DEER mean? Over to Hirscher…

Hirscher can turn his hand to many skills © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

“I’m half Dutch, half Austrian – so all the guys used to call me ‘Von Dutch’ because of that!” OK, cool. But what about ‘deer’? Well, in German, a ‘Hirsch’ – yes, just like ‘Hirscher’ – is a deer. “When we formed the brand, we didn’t want to call it ‘Hirscher’, so it’s just a little play on words,” he says. “Here in Austria, on television or in the newspaper, people are always saying ’the skis from Hirscher!’”

The meticulous side to his nature means Hirscher fits perfectly to his new role – if he hadn’t been a ski racer, he very well might have been a technician or ski designer. He absolutely loves to tinker and tune – to the point where he’d drive his coaches and team-mates mad over getting the techhnical aspects of the ski right.

"I love to develop gear, especially on skis – to tune and make skis for every condition, and that’s what I did the last six months.” It’s this passion for the sport that led him to start the brand. “I would never call myself an entrepreneur,” he says.

What’s next for the brand is born from something he calls Project 68. It’s a reference to the 67 World Cup wins to his name – and his desire to get the next one for VAN DEER-Red Bull Sports.

Kristoffersen will compete on Hirscher’s VAN DEER - Red Bull Sports skis © Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool

“Project 68 was always the idea to get a win on my own ski, so the name Hirscher can keep winning, without me doing the skiing!”, he says. And the person most likely to help him get it? Well, that’s a funny story – it’s one of his most iconic competitors, Henrik Kristofferson , with whom he battled for years on the ski slope.

“I always had a great relationship with Henrik, and he was always wanted to get on the best skis. We were always friends off the piste, it was always a fair and friendly relationship – now it’s a working one!”

So it’s safe to say, when Hirscher’s not riding bikes, paddling boats, or free skiing, you’ll see him back at the World Cup races – just this time, on the sidelines cheering on his new team.