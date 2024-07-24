Marcel Hirscher's new chapter: Skiing for joy, not trophies

Marcel Hirscher, the renowned Austrian ski champion, retired five years ago, but now at 35 he's making a comeback. Hirscher has announced his return to competitive skiing this winter, and in a surprising move, he'll be racing for the Netherlands. "I'm super excited about it," he shared in a statement earlier this year. Hirscher's excitement is matched by his determination, as he outlined his detailed plan for returning to the slopes at a press conference in Zoetermeer, Netherlands. This winter, ski fans can look forward to seeing Hirscher back in action.

“I am quite satisfied with my physical fitness”, Hirscher says. “Strength and endurance training are much easier to integrate into everyday life. Of course, there are a lot of things missing from skiing: in the spring we ran out of snow training sessions, but then hardly any more because it was too warm.”

He'll be travelling to New Zealand in the next weeks where he wants to train and eventually race to collect FIS points on the board and become eligible to race in the Alpine Ski World Cup at some point again. In mid and late August, two slaloms and giant slaloms will take place in Coronet Peak.

, Hirscher put his comeback into a wider perspective. "For me a comeback is when you get injured and want to return to where you left off", he said. "My career [has been] over for five years." This time, Hirscher isn't returning to dominate. "For me it's now about balancing family, business and sport", he explains. "Now I have to demonstrate my multitasking talent."