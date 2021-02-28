And just like that, Marco Odermatt is back in the World Cup race

Marco Odermatt finished second in Sunday's FIS World Cup giant slalom race down a tricky Bansko course in Bulgaria to cut into Alexis Pinturault 's overall and Giant Slalom (GS) title leads.

Pinturault came into the weekend off the back of a disappointing FIS World Championship giant slalom last week in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, when he skied out on the second run after building up an impressive first-run lead.

The Frenchman hit back to finish fourth in Saturday's giant slalom behind Croatian winner Filip Zubcic, with Odermatt placing fifth to lose 10 points to Pinturault in the overall and GS title races.

Odermatt is still in the hunt for the 2021 overall title © Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool

Sunday, though, saw the skiers reversed with Odermatt struggling to get to grips with the difficult surface in the first run down in sixth before putting it all together to post a leading time in the second.

Pinturault made a mistake in the first half of the second run and was lucky not to ski out, however, got back on track to finish just behind Odermatt with Loïc Meillard and France's Mathieu Faivre left to ski.

Switzerland's Meillard couldn't get going in his second run to end up seventh, but double FIS World Championship gold medallist Faivre maintained his brilliant form to secure the race victory by 0.75s.

With Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen bouncing back from a poor first run to finish ninth, Odermatt took 20 points out of Pinturault in the GS title race to stand just 25 points back with two races left.