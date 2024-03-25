© Jörg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool
Alpine Skiing
The crazy numbers behind Marco Odermatt's record-breaking skiing season
4 crystal globes, 13 victories and an unprecedented margin over his rivals. Marco Odermatt has dominated the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season with a series of results not seen in over 20 years.
Marco Odermatt secured the downhill FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup crystal globe on Sunday, after the season's finale in Saalbach, Austria, was cancelled due to poor weather conditions. Claiming victory in such circumstance – especially given the anticipated battle with Cyprien Sarrazin, who trailed by just 42 points in the standings – might seem unusual, but it does nothing to overshadow the Swiss star's monumental achievements during the 2023–24 season.
With the downhill title, which Odermatt regards "the most precious of the small globes", secured for the first time, he added it to the 2023–24 giant slalom, super-g and overall FIS World Cup crowns. "It was a huge dream to win the downhill globe. This season, downhill was fantastic for me with the two victories at Wengen and podium finishes in Bormio and Kitzbühel," said the 26-year-old from Buochs.
The four crystal globes and 13 individual race victories along the way represent a season of astonishing skiing and success for Odermatt, delivering stats not seen on the men's circuit in over two decades. Read on to find out all the records the Swiss star has set this year.
01
Four globes in a year to match Hermann Maier
Odermatt is the first man to win four crystal globes in a single season since the legendary Hermann Maier did so in the 2000–1 season. He's also the first Swiss skier to achieve this feat since Pirmin Zurbriggen in the 1986–87 season. French skiing icon Jean-Claude Killy is also among those who have accomplished this milestone, placing Odermatt in elite circles.
"I spoke to Hermann two years ago, after winning my first globes, and he said it's a great feeling when you can't actually hold all your globes. So, I believe this will be a wonderful sensation," says Odermatt.
For me, the downhill globe is the greatest of the small globes
02
13 victories in a season equals his record
Twenty podiums, including 13 victories out of 25 races this season, barely describe Odermatt's spectacular winter. His 13 wins equal the record for most victories in a season, one he shares with Ingmar Stenmark, Hermann Maier and Marcel Hirscher. He's the only one of these all-time great skiers to have reached this total twice, however, after scoring 13 wins in the 2022–23 season as well. Aged only 26, this speaks volumes. If Odermatt continues at this pace, who knows how many of the greats below he'll surpass before he hangs up his skis.
03
The biggest points lead in World Cup history
This season, Odermatt fell just short of reaching 2,000 points in the overall World Cup standings, finishing with a third-highest of all-time 1,947, which put him a massive 874 points ahead of runner-up Loïc Meillard. This is the biggest winning margin ever seen in the fight for the overall World Cup crown.
Odermatt was going after his own record for the highest points total in a single season, which he set in 2022–23 with 2,047 points, and had the final downhill race in Saalbach taken place (100 points are awarded to the winner of a World Cup race), Odermatt could very well have potentially added another record for his season. He can be content with adding the record for the highest average points per race, 56, to his ever-growing list.
"Each slope presents a unique challenge, from the hill'' layout to the snow conditions and course design," Odermatt shared on the Mind Set Win podcast. "It's always a new challenge you're facing."
Listen to the full podcast below for more insight into Odermatt's record-breaking approach:
In the end however, the winner was almost invariably the same in 2024: Marco Odermatt.