The crazy numbers behind Marco Odermatt's record-breaking skiing season

Twenty podiums, including 13 victories out of 25 races this season, barely describe Odermatt's spectacular winter. His 13 wins equal the record for most victories in a season, one he shares with Ingmar Stenmark, Hermann Maier and

. He's the only one of these all-time great skiers to have reached this total twice, however, after scoring 13 wins in the 2022–23 season as well. Aged only 26, this speaks volumes. If Odermatt continues at this pace, who knows how many of the greats below he'll surpass before he hangs up his skis.