Marco Odermatt bags second at the giant slalom World Cup kick-off in Sölden
© Erich Spiess/ASP/Red Bull Content Pool
The Swiss skier finishes strong on his second run to grab a podium finish as the new FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup season gets underway with a giant slalom race in Austria.
Published on
Young Swiss charger Marco Odermatt laid down a strong marker for his season by taking second place in the giant slalom at the opening event of the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup campaign in Sölden, Austria.
Odermatt sat in seventh after the morning's first run, with a host of big guns ahead of him, including Henrik Kristoffersen and Alexis Pinturault – the top two in last season's GS rankings. However, Odermatt was able to carve over two seconds off his own time to post 1m 6.02s for his second run – the quickest time of the day – which was enough to move him above everyone except for winner, Lucas Braathen. The Norwegian's combined time was just five hundredths of a second faster.
Odermatt's Swiss compatriot Gino Caviezel completed the podium places. He'd led the field after the first run, but couldn't match the pace of Braathen and Odermatt the second time around.
France's Pinturault finished just 0.03s off the podium with two consistent runs that saw him safely bank some valuable World Cup points.
Norway's GS crystal globe holder, Kristoffersen, had seemed set to continue where he left off last season, well positioned in third after the morning, but he was unable to capitalise. He registered 1m 6.74s on his second run to take equal fifth place, alongside Switzerland's Loïc Meillard.
The next action from the FIS Alpine World Cup comes from Lech/Zürs, again in Austria, on November 13–14.
Men's FIS World Cup Solden giant slalom results
- Lucas Braathen (NOR) 2m 14.41s
- Marco Odermatt (CHE) +0.05s
- Gino Caviezel (CHE) +0.46s
- Alexis Pinturault (FRA) +0.49s
- Henrik Kristoffersen (NOR) +0.56s
- Loïc Meillard (CHE) +0.56s