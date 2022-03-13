Marco Odermatt wins Giant Slalom crystal globe and extends overall lead

Marco Odermatt closed in on the overall FIS World Cup title following a thrilling weekend of racing in Slovenia. The Swiss skier locked up the Giant Slalom title by finishing second in Saturday’s race. He was also fastest in Sunday’s run, but eventually dropped to third, 0.27 behind winner Henrik Kristoffersen .

While Odermatt celebrated winning his Giant Slalom title in Kranjska Gora, it was Norwegian Kristoffersen who won both the weekend’s races. Despite second and third place finishes, it was still enough for Odermatt to secure the Giant Slalom crystal globe.

“It’s a big relief and wonderful to have secured the globe two races before the end.” Odermatt said in Slovenia.

Henrik Kristoffersen did the double in Slovenia © Samo Vidic/Red Bull Content Pool

This weekend Odermatt extended his FIS World Cup overall lead to 329 points from Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, who now has just a mathematical chance of regaining the title he won in 2020.

Odermatt will be able to seal the overall title at the World Cup Finals this week, while Kristoffersen remains the favourite to win the Slalom crystal globe, despite a poor showing in Wednesday's Flachau men's night slalom.

Kristoffersen finished in 16th place, but still holds a 48-point lead over compatriot Lucas Braathen, with just one race left at the 2021/2022 finale in the iconic French resort of Courchevel.