Mark McMorris stomps his way to world title with Big Air gold in Aspen
© Ben Gavelda/Natural Selection Tour/Red Bull Content Pool
Nine-time X Games champion Mark McMorris snapped up his first win at the World Championships in Aspen with a stunning pair of jumps in the Big Air contest.
Mark McMorris showed off his full range of skills to pick up the first world title of an already illustrious career. The elite snowboarder proved he was a cut above the rest to scoop Big Air gold at the World Championships.
The Canadian wasted no time in Aspen when it came to impressing the judges. His opening two jumps: a switch back triple 1620 and back triple 1620, scored him 92.75 and 86.50 points respectively.
McMorris was pushed close on the third and final run by Norway’s Marcus Kleveland as the slopestyle gold medallist produced the biggest jump of the day: a cab 1800 Indy, which merited 97.75 points but left him in third place.
It’s dream come true type of stuff
Just three points separated the top two with McMorris on 179.25 and Canadian compatriot Max Parrot a solitary point behind.
After his win, McMorris, a nine-time X Games champion, said: “It’s dream come true type of stuff. I’m honoured to be standing on top of the podium. It’s not an easy one to be standing on top of these days.”
The podium was also tight in the women’s Big Air snowboard competition with Japan’s Miyabi Onitsuki, a former slopestyle world champion, finishing in third on 174.75 points. Again three points separated the top three with Laurie Blouin taking the win.
Eileen Gu’s remarkable start to 2021 continued unabated. The Chinese teenager had previously won three medals at this year’s X Games – two golds and a bronze – and mirrored that medal haul at the Worlds as she rounded off her competition with Big Air skiing bronze. Gold in that particular competition was collected by Anastasia Tatalina.