Markéta Davidová: The biathlete who's mastered endurance and sharp shooting

To say that world title-winning biathlon star Markéta Davidová has been a skier since the moment she could walk is not overstating things. Born on January 3, 1997 in the small Czech town of Jablonec nad Nisou, her parents clipped her into skis more or less as soon she'd learned to stand on her own two feet.

It's a decision that's paid off big time in the long run for an athlete who's gone on to become one of the biggest stars in one of the most demanding, complex and unique winter sports, which combines lung-busting cross-country skiing with the ultra precision of target shooting.

She's an athlete who embodies contrast: power and finesse, endurance and reaction. In biathlon, where split seconds count, Davidová found the key to glory – to be fast, but not rushed.

Biathlon combines two sports in one and Davidova has perfected both © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

01 Markéta Davidová's road to biathlon

The gun came at a later date. Davidová's first competitive was a children's race as part of the famed Jizerská 50, Czechia's biggest cross-country ski race. "I screamed and cried through it," she laughs. "But now, I'm glad that my parents encouraged me to take up the sport from a young age."

She started training and competing regularly in the small SK Ski Janov - Bedřichov club under the guidance of Lenka Jelínková, for no other reason than her enthusiasm. "That's where I found out that even coming from a small club, girls can reach the podium and don't need the best equipment or facilities," Davidová recalls.

As is common in most endurance-focused ski clubs, for a long time Davidová trained and raced in both cross-country and biathlon events: "Biathlon only trained twice a week, which wasn't enough, but in the end it naturally won out because I had good friends there."

Eventually biathlon, where the nitty-gritty details make the difference, won her over. "It's a sport where everything changes in a matter of seconds and you're not sure how it's going to turn out until the last lap," Davidová explains.

Biathlon requires two very different skillls, something Davidová excels at © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

With each biathlon race she completed, Davidová's ability to stay calm, focus and shoot accurately grew, although she freely admits it didn't come easily: "I didn't like shooting much to start, but I found my way into it."

Clearly showing herself as great new talent for Czech biathlon fans to get behind, numerous junior titles both at home and on the international stage, before Davidová then stepped up to compete in the International Biathlon Union World Cup and other elite level events.

A number of World Cup podiums and her first Olympic appearance in PyeongChang, but Davidová's career highlight to date came in 2021 when she claimed individual gold at the IBU World Championships thanks to a masterful display on the range, where she was the only athlete to shoot a perfect 20 for 20 in her two prone and two standing shoots.

The following season, Davidová added the IBU Individual World Cup overall title to her collection as she reached the peak of her powers.

02 When the body says enough

The good times weren't to last however and years of training and the pressures of racing caught up with Davidová. After suffering back pain art the start of the 2024-25 season, she was eventually diagnosed with a herniated disc and underwent surgery to repair it this past March, cutting her season short and necessitating a five month recovery period.

"I admit I took it very badly," she says. "I cut myself off from everything: from the media, from social media and from watching races, because I needed to focus on myself. In retrospect, I know I could have used the time differently, but at the time I couldn't think about anything else."

The help psychologist, iron discipline and a healthy dose of humility helped her get better, both physically and mentally: "Rehab is always evolving. Sometimes it's better, sometimes it's worse. It was unusual for me, because I've never been very sick before."

It was extremely hard for me to do nothing, to be in a state where you can't do anything Markéta Davidová

03 Psychological weapons for shooting success

Davidová's is an athlete for whom training not only the body, but also the mind is vital to her success. "I work with a sports psychologist and if we're dealing with some 'discomfort', I will agree with the coach individually that maybe I need to slow down a bit," she says"

Every day she writes in a training diary where she records everything from training numbers to her feelings to moods: "It's great to look back at what you did maybe a year ago, but it must not be taken as dogma."

Markéta Davidová's shooting skills are highly regarded © Petr Slavik

Davidová's calmness and ability to block out the many distractions on the shooting range is now a hallmark of her racing – a clear sigh that her work with the psychologist reaps rewards and a vitally important one where every missed shot equals a time penalty added to an athletes finishing time.

"The sport has taught me patience and humility. But also that even when you're running at full speed, you have to be able to slow down," she explains.

04 Milano on the horizon

Now back into training ahead of a key 2026 biathlon season, Davidová will be heading to Milano and after a sixth place in Beijing, she's not getting caught up in big event hype whilst knowing that every practice shot and every kilometre skied can make the difference.

"I try not to go crazy and approach it like any race," she says. "Because of my health limitations, I'm trying to take it one step at a time, like 'Now I've made it through this block, now this race'. That's how I'm moving forward."

She also has the comfort of knowing the Anterselva biathlon course like the back of her hand: "We go there every year for training camps, so I know it really well. It's nice to have a big race at a venue that's commonly used."

Davidová is gearing up for the biggest winter sports event of 2026 © Jan Pelikán/Red Bull Content Pool

05 Swapping skis for saddles - Markéta Davidová away from biathlon

Away from biathlon races, you'll usually find Davidová with her horses in the stables. She's been an avid equestrian since childhood and even hold a degree in animal sciences, such is her love for the animals "My faithfull horses have always been geldings. Im drawn to them," she says with a smile.

She's also helped out at a rehabilitation centre where children with disabilities overcome obstacles with the help of animals. "The hardest, but the best part, was seeing the kids struggle. I admired their parents too," she recalls. "You realise there that people are dealing with serious things and that there are much bigger problems in the world than, say, a failed biathlon race."

Davidová has put in the hard cross-country skiing miles © Jan Kasl/Red Bull Content Pool

Davidová also says she's a serious reader, especially following her injury lay-off: "When I was sick, I read books by the Czech author Markéta Lukášková. I'm looking forward to the next one," she says.

Besides books, she's also a big dancer: "I love dancing and I love watching it. I would have loved to have been invited to take part in Dancing with the Stars, but I wouldn't have had time for it anyway because of the competitions. However, when I'm done competing I hope I can get an invitation."