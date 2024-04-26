Humble hobby to Wimbledon glory: Markéta Vondroušová's astonishing story

Everyone does, don't they? For example, I like to get to the feel of my rackets before a match, but I try to keep rituals or habits within limits. I feel like if you get into odd habits or eat the same foods or do the same things over and over again, it's bad. I don't listen to a lot of music before a game, as it doesn't suit me. I also turn my phone off 30 minutes before a game and spend those last few minutes with my coach or whoever is part of my entourage. I just like to warm-up well and get ready for the court.