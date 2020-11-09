Has Marko Dragosavljević got the world's most spectacular training regime?
© Predrag Vučković
The Serbian sprint canoeist passes places like Golubac Fortress and the Drina River House as he puts in the hours ahead of a big competition.
Marko Dragosavljević warmed up for the 2020 ICF Canoe Sprint World Cup event in Hungary by training around some of the most beautiful rivers in his native Serbia.
Dragosavljević has become a big name in his home country thanks to World U23 gold and K2 200m senior gold at the 2014 and 2015 European Championships.
The powerful 26-year-old from Novi Sad prepared for the Szeged event by practising his paddling amongst the natural beauty of Serbia in his kayak. You can check out the stunning photos below:
Extreme and underwater photographer Predrag Vučković was on hand to take the impressive photographs that highlighted the raw strength of Dragosavljević and the breathtaking surrounding scenery.
They covered places such as the Vrelo waterfall and river – also known as the Godina or 'Year' river because it's the shortest in Europe at 365m long – all the way to the world-famous Danube near Golubac.
The Danube is 6.5km wide at Golubac, where the iconic Golubac Fortress – built in the 14th century – made Dragosavljević's voyage even more exceptional.
Their adventure continued through the swamps between Krnjača and Pančevo, the Danube near Beška and Krčedin, Ada Ciganlija – one of the symbols of Belgrade – and the picturesque Drina River House, built in 1968 by swimmers who needed a shelter.
Dragosavljević said: "I'm very pleased that we made this project and I'm very proud. Nature is unpredictable – you can't take photos like this when you want, but when she lets you. In addition, working with Predrag is something amazing, because he's full of positive energy and sensational ideas for photography. Two months were spent on realising everything, but it flew by very quickly."