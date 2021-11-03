Go behind the scenes of Markus Eder’s Ultimate Run

Markus Eder: I’ve been dreaming of the idea for a long time and even attempted the project in 2015, but I dislocated my shoulder on the first shot – ever since the run has stuck in my head. After winning the Freeride World Tour in 2019, I approached the guys from Legs of Steel media and they were on board right away. From then on, it wasn’t just my project, it was our project.

I’ve always dreamt of finally showcasing all my skiing in one big flowy project. I love riding every discipline, so the ultimate run allowed me to bring it all together.