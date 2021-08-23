The Sinković brothers let their rowing do the talking and it's saying a LOT

When Martin Sinković is asked what he thinks of his big brother Valent , he has no hesitation in concluding: “Yes, he’s my hero – and I’m his hero, definitely.”

If you want to know anything about the respect, love and admiration this most extraordinary and successful of sporting duos hold for each other, it’s all there in that short and simple declaration.

Sport has given us some amazing sibling double acts. Take tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, footballing greats Bobby and Jackie Charlton or boxing world-beaters Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko.

But these Sinković brothers can hold their own in any pantheon of sporting family legends.

For they’re arguably the greatest team rowing has seen, oarsmen who for 13 years have forged a near-unbeatable partnership that’s made them six-time world champions, five-time European gold medallists and now, fresh from their historic pairs triumph in Tokyo, double Olympic champions in two separate two-man disciplines.

Indeed, if they continue to row on with this aura of invincibility, they’ll become unarguably the greatest sportsmen their country, Croatia, has ever produced. If they’re not already.

The success that the brothers have already had is phenomenal © Marjan Radovic/Red Bull Content Pool

Martin, who at 31 is 15 months younger than his 33-year-old brother, admits: “I can’t say that I don’t think about that occasionally.

“But I’m trying not to think about it a lot because I just try to concentrate on the next competition and to do it the best I can. You can injure yourself and your career can be over in a day or a month,” he says.

“You never know and because of that, I try not to think too long in the future - but I think now we are already the most successful Croatian summer Olympians of all-time.

“So I think we’ve achieved a lot of good stuff for now and we’ll see what the future will bring us – but I think we can do it (become the greatest in any sport) if there are no injuries.”

Martin is a remarkably talented sportsman in his own right, who might in another world have become, say, a champion at gymnastics, his first sport as a kid, or cycling, still one of his great passions. Or he could have gone it alone in rowing as a fine single sculler.

Martin Sinković might have been a pro cyclist had he not chosen rowing © Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool

Instead, he and Valent have tied their sporting destinies together in a partnership of opposites that works in perfect synchronicity... and with few words needed!

“We’re very different. Out of the boat, we’re very different people; he’s more relaxed and I’m more nervous out of the boat; and in the boat, he’s more nervous and I’m more relaxed!” explains Martin.

“Valent really enjoys to be in the crowd with the other athletes. I’m more introverted than him; I like to relax more in the house and not be in crowded places. He likes to play cards with other athletes before a race; I like to stay in my room and watch the TV or a film.”

Whereas Martin admits he would sometimes get angry when things weren’t going right, Valent would be the calm one.

“We have different friends, everything we do different – but in the boat, we are pretty much similar. And the most important thing is that we have the same philosophy of rowing, training or competing, and that gives us the edge on the competition.”

And because they’ve known, admired and learned to trust each other inside out - they laugh that they must spend almost as much time with each other as they do with their wives. Martin says they have a unique rapport.

The brothers have a unique bond © Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s a special bond, so really sometimes we don’t need to tell each other anything, because we know exactly what the other one is thinking.

“And maybe because of that, we don’t talk that much on the training sessions – or even out of the training sessions. We’re not hanging around together outside training.

“Yet we understand ourselves so well. You can say some things to your brother that you can’t say to anyone else; you can also forget something your brother said to you more easily than if someone else had said it!

“We never get angry with each other either; we know what we have to do and we do it. Maybe once or twice in the last year we fought – but it was always about rowing!”

Those rare arguments over the past five years cropped up as they tried to convert from being dominant scullers to champion sweep rowers, who hold one oar each in the pair rather than the two that scullers employ.

It was a tough reinvention as they struggled to find balance in the new boat – but, of course, they succeeded. Still, Martin now gleefully booms: “No more pair!”

He’s sacrificed a hell of a lot for his rowing dream. He loves his action sports, like bungee jumping, and has trained specifically for skydiving – only for his coach to warn him against it because he might injure himself and ruin his final competitive years in the boat.

Martin (seen here at the 2021 WRC Croatia Rally) loves action sports © Tomislav Moze/Red Bull Content Pool

So all his potential adventures with his ever-patient, always supportive wife Manuela will have to wait, along with possible daydreams like becoming a chef who serves his own favourite strawberry ice cream creation in his own restaurant.

No, for a few years yet, it can only be a case of row, row, row the boat for Martin while staring at the back of his hero!

“I think we have a lot more in us,” he shrugs. “So that we can win maybe one or two more gold medals.”

With these amazing Sinković boys, you can practically bank on it.