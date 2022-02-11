Learn all about the exciting new Masters of Styles battle series

Themed battle concepts aren't new to breaking or the streetdance styles, but Masters of Styles is. In this new video battle series, teams of three compete against each other with major constraints to their regular arsenal. This leads to the need for expertise in respective styles and showcases the extraordinary skills built in these areas.

01 How does Masters of Styles work?

In Masters of Styles, the rounds are divided into categories, based on three of the elements of breaking: Top Rock, Footwork and Power Moves, with the dancers only being judged on the respective element of their round.

Every category is worth a different amount of points. The winner of the Top Rock round banks one point, while Footwork takes two points and the Power Move locks down three points for the team. If after all three rounds the points are level, both teams pick one breaker for a decision round, where everything is allowed (when it comes to breaking, of course).

Logistx does the Top Rock © Markus Berger

02 What are the categories about?

Breaking is made up of a dynamic combination of dance moves that B-Boys and B-Girls mix together in a creative rhythmic flow. All breakers learn each one, such as Top Rock, Footwork and Power Moves in order to 'throw down' in a cypher, battle and take their breaking to the highest and most complete level.

But mastering each is another story. In some cases, breakers will choose to hone in on the one they prefer the most or have an innate ability and develop that specific element into their breaking style more than others. For instance, Red Bull BC One All Star Lil G is known worldwide for his insanely unique power moves.

If you can't spot the difference between the elements before tuning into Master of Styles, here are the cheat codes.

Top Rock is the dance breakers perform while standing up. It's typically how breakers start to 'throw down' before going down to the floor. In Top Rock, breakers showcase their rhythmic style with a variety of steps and their ability to play with the music, complimented with hand and arm gestures. Examples of Top Rock steps are the Indian Step and the Cross Step.

Footwork is executed down on the floor, with breakers using their hands for support, as they move their legs through various steps. Breaking footwork is mainly done in rhythmic circular-rotational movements, using the legs and hips. Still, it can also be done while moving in straight or diagonal lines across the floor, or in very complex patterns. Examples of some basic breaking Footwork steps that you'll see a B-Boy or B-Girl perform are: a 6-step, a 3-step, Shuffles, Kick-Outs and CCs.

Lil G showing the Air Flares © Markus Berger

Even those who are barely in touch with the culture will probably recognise a Power Move when they see one. A Power Move is when a B-Boy or B-Girl propels their whole body into a continued spinning or rotational motion while balancing on their hands, elbows, head, back or shoulders. Examples include Headspins, Flares, Air-Flares, Windmills and 1990s.

03 Where to watch Masters of Styles?

Master of Styles showcases a mix of talented B-Boys and B-Girls from the scene, alongside Red Bull BC One World Champions, tackling all three of the elements, breaking down each one and showcasing their battle prowess. Don't miss any editions by subscribing to Red Bull BC One on YouTube .