Electric motocross on snow is the crossover we’ve been waiting for
Swiss freestyler Mat Rebeaud took his riding to an entirely new dimension when he revved up his e-motocross bike at Snowpark Laax.
There are places where mere mortals would not even dream of going on two wheels. But Mat Rebeaud is not like other people. The Swiss freestyle motocross specialist is always on the hunt for a new challenge. Watch his latest adventure in the clip above.
This time Rebeaud went to the legendary snowpark in Laax on his e-FMX bike. "I love riding in the most unlikely places," Rebeaud said. "Even as a little boy, I saw big jumps in the snow and thought it would be cool to do it by bike. But I always thought that I would never get a permit."
The SnoMX project has been fermenting in his head for years. The preparations for this unique project in a snowboarding paradise took months. The fact that he had to ride an e-motorcycle that didn't make noise or pollute the snow was an indispensable requirement.
Rebeaud also had to be able to guarantee the safety of everyone present: "We clearly defined the areas in the park,” Rebeaud said. “I was alone on the mountain and it was unbelievable."
A logistical and technical masterpiece
To put his plan into practice, Rebeaud and his team went on a discovery tour in December. First he had to familiarise himself with a terrain with which he had no experience. "I've never trained on snow. So I didn't know how my bike would react."
The weather and snow conditions were two crucial components for the success: "If the snow is icy, a motorcycle with studded tires is great. But if the snow is soft under the ice, the motorcycle tips over, and me with it."
The best time window was quickly decided: early in the morning or just before sunset, when the temperatures are at their lowest and the snow is as compact as possible. "Another problem is that the battery discharges faster at -15 degrees Celsius and the oil suspension stiffens faster. So we soon understood that the bike had to stay in the heat for as long as possible, that meant we had under one hour to film." After the first few tests, Mat Rebeaud didn't really believe that he would ever be able to master this challenge. "One problem after another kept popping up."
Disoriented between sky and snow
Rebeaud and his team met every challenge head on. After the initial test, everyone reconvened in February in Laax for the shoot. But nothing was easy: the backflip on the snow scared Mat Rebeaud on the first day of shooting. "The sky was overcast and I no longer knew what was up and down. Everything is white and you totally lose your orientation. You can distinguish between colours on the ground. But in the air everything has to be calculated. I caught my breath and in the end everything went well."
