Electric motocross on snow is the crossover we’ve been waiting for

The weather and snow conditions were two crucial components for the success: "If the snow is icy, a motorcycle with studded tires is great. But if the snow is soft under the ice, the motorcycle tips over, and me with it."

The weather and snow conditions were two crucial components for the success: "If the snow is icy, a motorcycle with studded tires is great. But if the snow is soft under the ice, the motorcycle tips over, and me with it."

The weather and snow conditions were two crucial components for the success: "If the snow is icy, a motorcycle with studded tires is great. But if the snow is soft under the ice, the motorcycle tips over, and me with it."