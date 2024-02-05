Mathilde Gremaud conquers snowstorms to claim Mammoth Mountain victory

Freeski and snowboarding athletes wrapped up another successful weekend amid challenging weather conditions. Mathilde Gremaud and Mitsuki Ono picked up victories at the FIS World Cup in Mammoth Mountain, USA, while Eileen Gu fought off a recent injury to secure second in the freeski halfpipe event. Maddie Mastro also banked a podium spot, finishing third in the snowboard halfpipe.
Two severe winter storms hit the region, demanding exceptional skill from the athletes to fight off winds and tricky snow conditions. The women’s freeski slopestyle on Saturday almost got cancelled, but Swiss freeskier Gremaud maintained her excellent season with a gutsy slopestyle victory, as her best score of 66.30 saw off American duo Eleanor Andrews and Jay Riccomini.
“Everyone had to step down their runs a bit and some girls even pulled out,” Gremaud revealed. “I really tried to get my first run down clean and out of the way. I was so happy and relieved to get down. Even if my run was rather easy for me, I knew I had to just stay as safe as possible.”
I think it was a battle for everyone today. I'm super happy that I managed to stay calm despite the conditions
It still felt way out of her comfort zone, she admitted. Due to the weather conditions, there was little time for athletes to warm up – “the next thing we knew we were starting the competition. It was a bit hectic,” Gremaud said. “I think it was a battle for everyone today and I'm super happy and glad I managed to stay calm despite the conditions.” With her fifth win of the season, Gremaud extended her overall FIS World Cup lead to 220 points and 168 in the slopestyle.
Fellow freeskier Eileen Gu also banked a podium finish in Mammoth – after a training injury in Aspen, Colorado, just a week ago, the Chinese athlete earned second place in the halfpipe event.
Snowboarder Mitsuki Ono kept up her classy run of results with a victory in Saturday's halfpipe event, her brilliant 95.50 seeing off the stacked field, with compatriot Sena Tomita second and American Maddie Mastro securing a podium after an 83. Ono is now only two points behind in the FIS World Cup overall standings and she leads American Bea Kim by 50 points in the halfpipe standings with one event left this season.
