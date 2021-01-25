From Woburn to the world: 6 times Matt Jones absolutely sent it
Design and Conquer is the Red Bull TV series about testing the creativity of British mountain bike rider, Matt Jones. We’ve compiled six videos to prove he has the slopestyle skills to pay the bills.
Published on
Matt Jones launched onto the slopestyle scene in 2013 and since then has competed at the highest level. The 26-year-old from Woburn in England has been a regular feature at FMB events, Farm Jam and on the Crankworx World Tour. He also likes to mix it up with a bit of freeracing and has competed at Red Bull Hardline.
Known for having amazing vision when it comes to designing trails, building jumps and devising tricks, Jones took his creativity to the next level last year, when he embarked on his Design and Conquer projectto land three never-before-seen tricks.
There’s never been a better time to give you a taste of what Jones is capable of. So get ready to have your mind blown with the following six must-watch clips.
1. Design and Conquer
Practice makes perfect… and hurts!
For Design and Conquer, Jones heads out on a journey to pull off three never-before-seen tricks. To complete what will be the hardest physical and mental challenge of his life, Jones enlists the support of Gee Atherton and Kriss Kyle to help him prepare while the expertise of master builder Kye Forte is called upon to build a course where the tricks will be attempted. The hours of dedication, pain and suffering that Jones goes through in making what he's imagined into reality is chronicled in a four-part series for Red Bull TV. Binge watch all of Design and Conquer there.
2. Frames of Mind
Frames of Mind
Ever wondered what goes through the head of Jones as he works out how to execute the perfect flip or design a ground-breaking trick? Now you can literally see it, thanks to the innovative and insanely watchable Frames of Mind. Using Hollywood-style filming techniques, this film gives you a Jones-eye-view on the world and we can guarantee it's like nothing you’ve ever seen before.
3. MTB Raw
Matt Jones
The whirr of hubs, the whoosh of a take-off and the gentle thud of a perfectly executed landing is all the soundtrack you need when watching Jones in action in this episode of MTB Raw. You don’t want too much sensory distraction from your eyes, which will be popping out of your head as you try to follow his incredible flowing movements and daredevil tricks.
4. Raw 100
Frames of Mind: Raw 100
One hundred seconds of rough, raw, wild and wonderful slopestyle action courtesy of Jones. This edit was cut while Jones was on location for his Frame of Minds shoot.
5. Matt Jones builds his own slopestyle course
How Matt Jones built his very own MTB slopestyle course
No races? No events? Limited international travel? Not a problem! Matt Jones is almost as well known for his building skills as he is for his slopestyle skills, so in 2020, when he couldn’t travel to the jumps, he brought the jumps to him. Over several weeks of hard graft in the hot sunshine, Jones constructed his own course in his back garden and along the way started a social media phenomena.
6. Matt Jones in New Zealand with Rob Warner
Rob Warner and Matt Jones go riding in New Zealand
Jones meets Rob Warner for a wild adventure in the mountains and forests of New Zealand’s South Island. The aim of the game was to ride the longest and most remote singletrack, but even getting there took some work with white water kayaks, sheep shearing and heli-drops all playing a part in the adventure.