It’s go time in the Champions League and Maurits Kjaergaard is feeling it

Red Bull Salzburg might be contesting Europe’s showpiece competition for a fourth straight year, but the excitement levels within the squad are unrelenting.

Drawn in a blockbuster group alongside Dinamo Zagreb, seven-time winners AC Milan and 2021 champions Chelsea, Matthias Jaissle’s dynamic young squad are once again ready to bring full intensity on the pitch!

Ready to achieve great things

And one player aiming to showcase his talent on the big stage is Maurits Kjaergaard, the ball-carrying midfielder who possesses incredible vision and effortless passing ability.

The 19-year-old academy graduate from Denmark burst onto the scene last year with group stage appearances against Lille and Wolfsburg before scoring against German giants Bayern Munich in the last 16.

Kjaergaard and his team-mates have an "amazing relationship" on the pitch © FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images

Ahead of facing AC Milan at the Red Bull Arena, where they haven’t lost in the Champions League for 18 months, Kjaergaard said: “I think this year we have a really strong team and I think we can do great things in all competitions.

“The best players in the world play in the Champions League. Every team is so good and have different qualities. We’re all really excited to get out there and play against all three opponents. We’ll try our best to get some points.”

Kjaergaard has really hit the ground running this campaign with multiple goals and assists already to his name, something he in part credits to the experiences gained from the memorable European nights of last year.

“Playing in the Champions League was a great experience,” he reveals. “I tried to take everything in. The first year as a professional helped my development a lot, being able to learn from my team-mates and coaches every day. I feel fitter and stronger this year.”

He’s also relishing the attacking philosophy and fearlessness consistently displayed by his team-mates.

One of Kjaergaard's key attributes is his impressive passing ability © FC Red Bull Salzburg/Getty Images

Describing playing at electrifying speed as “so much fun”, Kjaergaard believes it suits his creative attributes perfectly.

“We’re an offensive team but can also defend our own box and then suddenly transition to offence really quickly,” he says. “Pressing to win the ball high up the pitch is also what I do a lot of.

“I like scoring goals as well, but also I think that assisting is just as important, if not more so. I just want to help the team.”

A relentless drive

Kjaergaard admits his whole life changed when he arrived in Salzburg aged 16 from the youth ranks at Lyngby, his hometown club.

But his progression to the professional team has been rapid, achieved alongside a group of hungry players who share the same relentless positive mentality as himself.

It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Champions League Maurits Kjaergaard

Red Bull Salzburg’s starting line-ups for the six group stage matches will have an average age of around 22 and will likely feature many academy players like himself, all fighting for each other and making their dreams come true. Kjaergaard knows it’s one of their strongest assets.

He said: “We have an amazing relationship and a fantastic group. Everyone can talk to each other about anything. This is also what’s helping us on the pitch.

“It’s everyone’s dream to play in the Champions League. The anthem gives me goosebumps. If I start, it will be my first time and something I’ll remember for the rest of my life.”