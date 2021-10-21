Raw lockdown hammers from the streets of Prague as Max Habanec steps it up

Maxim Habanec has quietly had one of the most productive skate careers in Europe over the last decade or so. Let’s take a whistle-stop tour of his story: child prodigy, sponsored at nine years old, came to international attention courtesy of Kingpin Magazine and David Chvatal ’s superb Black Rabbit scene videos from his native Prague.

In 2015 he won the Mystic Cup in a hometown hero story for the ages before embarking on a three-season global travel show called Skate Of Mind that took him everywhere from Saint Petersburg to Bangkok .

On top of all that, he opened an indoor training facility-cum-art workshop called Maxspace in a converted factory called Pragovka, (thereby becoming part of Prague’s cultural renaissance), joined two unforgettable Red Bull skate missions through Vietnam and Paraguay and launched his own online skate shop.

When lockdown struck in 2020, far from resting on his laurels, he decided to use the fact that his normally tourist-thronged home city was deserted to film a full new video part called Get Lost. This raw edit from the rugged terrain of the Czech capital celebrates the heart required to go out and break yourself off when nobody is making you.

We dropped in on Max on the release of this raw edit of his latest hammer-fest to find out where his drive comes from and what we can all learn from his positive energy.

Max Habanec – Lipslide © Daniel Dujsik Max Habanec – Frontside 50-50 transfer © Daniel Dujsik Crosstown traffic © Daniel Dujsik Max Habanec – Boardslide to Hurricane © Daniel Dujsik Maxim Habanec © Lukas Wagneter / Red Bull Media House

So, Max, a video part all filmed at home sort of takes you back to your roots. How has Prague been in the last 18 months?

To be honest it's been crazy. The whole 2020 was like a reset, everything pretty much changed overnight. At first I was quite scared about the whole situation, but in the end some things also changed for the better. I was always trying to see the brighter side of it. After many years I got to spend a quiet summer in Czech and it was amazing. Some days I felt like I was a kid again – pretty much all the work and business was stopped for a few months and that gave me so much space to focus on skateboarding and just enjoying myself without any pressure from competitions or other projects.

Also Prague was crazy quiet. Usually we have so many tourists in the city that the locals are trying to avoid the old downtown. Now it kind of belongs to the people of Prague again – no more tourist traps like expensive pubs or clubs. Hopefully it might change Prague for the better in the future. I feel like our city has more to offer than just being a 'party town'.

Your Maxspace skatepark is in a kind of alternative arts space. Can that bohemian side of Prague life survive with the city so quiet right now?

Maxspace has been the best shelter for us. There were some moments especially in winter when everything was closed and Maxspace was the only place we could go skate. The whole area was quiet, but not as much as you'd expect. Most of the artists and people around that place live in Prague, so it was almost like normal, except just the cafe was closed. The sad part is the rise of criminality because of the situation – my park got robbed twice during the winter.

Do you have any new plans for Maxspace once things get back to normal?

It's very hard to say now. Last summer was almost back to normal and once we started preparing some special stuff for autumn, everything changed and Prague went into lockdown.

To be honest I'm quite careful now with how I invest my energy. The main goal is to hold the charity event we do every year, which is called Skatehand – basically it's a second hand sale of skate hardware, decks etc. All the profit goes to the Pink Bubble charity, which is run by our friends. They're trying to help children who are going through cancer treatment. Usually we also do an exhibition contest between a few well-known Czech skaters to get more people excited about it. We had to cancel the event last year, so hopefully this year we'll be back stronger.

What can you tell us about Craness?

It's an online store focused on high-quality skateboarding hardware. We started with my friend a few years ago – we both wanted to have some back-up and sell a few boards. The main idea was to provide beginners with good quality boards and help them choose the right setup. I felt that all the sizes, shapes could be quite confusing, so we created an easy scheme to choose your board.

Well, it grew faster than we ever expected and I think we might be one of the biggest shops for hardware in Czech right now. To be honest it kind of feels crazy because it still feels like we're just going with the flow and it's been fun so far. This year we started our own board company, so let's see where we're going to go from there.

Your part also acts as a debut for Honza Navrátil. What do we need to know about him?

He's from a small town called Havirov, which is on the other side of the state. However, I think around three years ago, he moved to Prague and at first we started travelling to some competitions together and started skating on a regular basis. It turns out we skate the same type of spots, which is perfect. We were also both riding for the same board company at the time. Once I started my own brand it made sense to have Honza on the team since we skate together almost every day. The good thing is also that he's younger than me, so it makes me skate a bit harder in the streets.

What are your plans for Skate Of Mind as a concept?

I would love to film another longer skate/travel video. We've spent a lot of time in Asia already, so right now I'm thinking about South America . It feels like there are still lots of places to skate and explore for European skaters. Hopefully, it will be a bit easier to travel soon.

Will we see you at the next Mystic Cup?

Sure, can't wait. I will be the first one in line to get in!

Last words or shouts for 2021 onwards?

I would like to say thank you to Red Bull, for having my back for many years.