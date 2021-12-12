World champion
Can you match Max Verstappen on his road to the F1 World Championship?

Put yourself in the driving seat with our interactive quiz as we look back on the triumphs and trials of the 2021 F1 season and Max Verstappen’s brilliant victory.
Since his arrival at the highest level of motor sport, Max Verstappen has been hailed as a World Champion of the future and this year he delivered his first world title through a brilliant run of victories and podiums that have called on every scrap of his race craft, courage and commitment. He’s shown skill and maturity beyond his 24 years as he's bested the most successful driver in F1 history.
Can you follow Verstappen through every twist and turn of the longest-ever F1 season, match his reactions and make the same crucial judgement calls on your way to the ultimate triumph?
