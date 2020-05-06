How Max Verstappen came of age and rewrote the F1 record books

The snapshot:

Identified as a prestigious talent from a very young age, Max Verstappen was just 18 years old in 2016 when he was promoted to Red Bull Racing in time for the Spanish Grand Prix. In the sweltering heat of the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, the Dutch driver would remain ice cold as he produced an astonishing drive to claim victory.

Holding off former world champion Kimi Raïkkönen for lap after lap, Verstappen took the chequered flag to become the youngest F1 winner in history and the first Dutch driver to win a Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen becomes F1’s youngest winner © Dan Istitene/Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The expectation:

The son of former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, Max was just four-and-a-half when he started karting and immediately showed promise. Winning numerous titles throughout his childhood, he would begin racing single seaters in 2014 when he entered Formula Three.

Winning 10 races in his maiden campaign, Verstappen would then join the Red Bull Junior Team and take part in the first free practice at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, becoming the youngest driver to ever take part in a Grand Prix weekend.

Vertappen’s stock continued to rise when in 2015 he became the youngest-ever driver to start a grand prix, racing for Toro Rosso in the Australian Grand Prix at the age of 17 years and 166 days.

A star is born:

After just a handful of races with Toro Rosso, Verstappen was promoted to Red Bull Racing in time for the Spanish Grand Prix. After qualifying in fourth position, he'd find himself in second place after the first lap.

Taking the race lead thanks to a smart two-stop strategy, the teenager fought off the challenge of Ferrari’s Räikkönen and claimed his maiden victory in his very first race for the team. In doing so, he displaced Sebastian Vettel as the youngest driver ever to win a F1 Grand Prix at the age of 18 years and 228 days and proved that he would be a serious challenger despite his young age and lack of experience.