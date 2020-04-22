Test your knowledge of F1's Max Verstappen in our quiz
Since his first appearance as a precocious 15-year-old in 2015, Max Verstappen has lit up the world of F1. Just how well do you know the talented Dutchman, though? Take our quiz to find out.
Max Verstappen is a true record breaker, setting a new standard for youngsters in Formula One. The fearless racer became the youngest driver to compete in F1 and other firsts in a sparkling career include being the youngest driver to win a Grand Prix. There are plenty of things that set Verstappen apart from the rest of the grid, so take our quiz to see just how much you know about Aston Martin Red Bull Racing's star driver.