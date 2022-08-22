Watch Video7 min
F1

Strap in for a virtual-reality ride around Belgium with Max Verstappen

Watch F1 World Champion Max Verstappen step inside a virtual world in From Sim to Reality as the Oracle Red Bull Racing driver prepares for the Belgian Grand Prix in a truly unique way.
Written by Paul Keith
3 min readPublished on
In this fun, fictionalised clip, the action starts back at the Oracle Red Bull Racing Team factory and the Erena, the base for Red Bull Racing's F1 Esport team. Max Verstappen, who's an eager esports gamer himself, is being put through his paces in a variety of scenarios before he heads to Spa-Francorchamps for the classic Belgian Grand Prix on August 28.
The challenge facing Verstappen is all too real: snaking 7km (4.4 miles) around the hills and forests of the Ardennes, Spa is an astonishing old-school F1 circuit.
Max Verstappen is seen during filming 'From Sim to Reality in Spa, Belgium on June 23, 2022.
Strapped in and ready to go
© Rob Smalley/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen, Thierry Neuville and Guillaume de Mevius seen in Lommel, Belgium on April 19, 2022.
Belgian rally stars Thierry Neuville and Guillaume de Mevius join the fun
© Tom Bergman/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen and Wout Van Aert seen at Malmedy, Belgium on April 18, 2022.
Belgian cyclist Wout Van Aert races alongside Verstappen
© Tom Bergman/Red Bull Content Pool
From the start line, the drivers pitch into a deep valley, through the famous Eau Rouge and up into the Belgian hills towards renowned corners like Rivage, Pouhon and Blanchimont, before descending to the Bus Stop chicane and back to the start-finish line. It's the longest circuit on the F1 calendar and a throwback to the era of Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda. The list of multiple winners on the circuit reads like a who's who of giants of the sport: Schumacher, Senna, Raïkkönen, Hamilton and Vettel.
Belgian-born Verstappen has been winning at Spa since before he even broke into F1, victorious on all three races in his visit to the track in F3 in 2014. Since then, he's been on the podium here three times, including his victory last year, albeit in a race that was shortened due to non-stop, torrential rain.
Check out how From Sim to Reality was made in the behind the scenes video below:

11 min

From sim to reality – how it was made

Go behind the scenes of filming where Max Verstappen gets sucked into an alternative reality on the simulator.

Dutch +1

Max Verstappen
This year, Verstappen is leaving nothing to chance. Before he hurtles around the track in the RB18 that he's powered to the top of the Drivers' World Championship, he's taking a few simulated challenges featuring some of the biggest sporting stars from the host nation.
With its hairpins, chicanes and fast complexes, Spa demands precision control, and so Verstappen starts by putting himself to the test with a drift run through a quarry. In the gaming world, he needs to avoid dynamite detonating the rocks around him, and in the real world, he needs precision, a turn of speed and nerves of steel.
Max Verstappen driving the (33) Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 27, 2021 in Spa, Belgium.
Racing around the iconic Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the Red Bull Racing RB16B Honda during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2021.
Max Verstappen on the way to victory in the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Race winner Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 29, 2021 in Spa, Belgium.
Verstappen celebrating his victory at the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix
© Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool
Spa is all about long climbs and tests the driver's stamina, and who has more stamina than a Tour de France cyclist? Superstar Wout van Aert is on hand to put Verstappen through his paces and join in a pit stop.
He'll also be racing in the forest, albeit not off-road, which is why he faces a bonus challenge from WRC driver Thierry Neuville, while Dakarist Guillaume de Mevius provides the opposition in a friendly cross-country buggy race through the trees.
Cycling star Wout van Aert rides on the magnificent Spa-Francorchamps circuit in his native Belgium.
Rising star: Wout van Aert takes on the stunning Spa-Francorchamps circuit
© Kristof Ramon/Red Bull Content Pool
Dakar Rally star Guillaume De Mevius pictured in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA on August 10, 2022.
Dakar Rally ace Guillaume De Mevius
© Art Eugenio/Red Bull Content Pool
WRC driver Thierry Neuville pictured in Finland on August 3, 2022.
Five-time WRC runner-up, Thierry Neuville
© Jaanus Ree/Red Bull Content Pool
Strap in and enjoy the action in From Sim to Reality as we rev up for the return of Formula One and the magnificent Belgian Grand Prix with this high-speed race around Belgium.
F1
Red Bull Motorsports
Formula Racing