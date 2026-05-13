The drivers sharing Max Verstappen’s biggest endurance challenge yet

The 24h Nürburgring is a challenge no driver can conquer alone – not even Max Verstappen. Joining the F1 star in Germany are GT racing standouts Dani Juncadella, Jules Gounon and Lucas Auer, each bringing the experience needed to tackle the toughest 24-hour race in the world. Here's a look at who they are and how each could be crucial to Team Verstappen Racing’s chances?
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01
Lucas Auer: The Austrian with racing DNA
Lucas Auer arrives at Team Verstappen Racing as one of the most experienced GT drivers in the field – and exactly the kind of calm, dependable presence needed to survive the 24h Nürburgring. The Austrian – nephew of Formula One legend Gerhard Berger – contested 167 DTM races between 2015 and 2025, taking 11 victories and establishing a reputation for combining outright speed with consistency under pressure.
Born in Tyrol, Auer began karting at the age of seven before moving into single-seaters in 2011. He immediately made an impression by winning the JK Racing Asia Series title in his rookie season, and later balanced a European Formula 3 campaign with his first taste of endurance racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship in 2013.
But it is Auer’s years in GT that make him such a valuable asset to the team. The Nürburgring rewards drivers who can manage traffic, changing conditions and fatigue while still delivering lap after lap at relentless pace – qualities Auer has built his career on. Few drivers are better suited to handling the long night stints around the Nordschleife (the racing circuit at Nürburgring), where experience and composure can matter just as much as raw speed.
02
Dani Juncadella: The Spaniard with a killer instinct
Dani Juncadella brings exactly the kind of Nürburgring know-how Team Verstappen Racing needs. The Spaniard raced in last year’s 24h Nürburgring with Red Bull Team ABT and was firmly in contention until a gearbox failure with just 90 minutes remaining ended the team’s hopes.
Born into a motorsport family in Barcelona, Juncadella joined the Red Bull junior programme in 2008 before building a successful career across single-seaters, DTM and GT racing. He won the Macau Grand Prix in 2011, followed by the FIA European Formula 3 Championship and Masters of Formula 3 titles in 2012.
Although well known for his years in DTM – where he claimed victory at Zandvoort in 2018 – Juncadella has become one of endurance racing’s most reliable GT drivers. Titles in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup and Intercontinental GT Challenge underline the experience he brings to this team for one of motorsport’s toughest races.
03
Jules Gounon: The Frenchman who wins everywhere
Jules Gounon arrives at Team Verstappen Racing with one of the strongest endurance racing résumés in the field. The son of former Formula One driver Jean-Marc Gounon, the Frenchman has built a reputation as a specialist in some of the world’s toughest GT races.
Despite only starting motorsport at 15, Gounon quickly rose through the ranks and has since claimed overall victories at the 24h Spa twice, won the 12h Bathurst three times and took class victory at the 2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona. He also already has a podium finish at the 24h Nürburgring – crucial experience on a circuit where knowledge and confidence can make all the difference.
Now competing in DTM with Winward Racing, where he scored three podiums in 2025, Gounon brings proven endurance pedigree, speed and Nordschleife experience to Team Verstappen Racing.
04
Team Verstappen: A dream team on the Nordschleife
One thing is clear – Verstappen has brought a wealth of experience into the cockpit for his debut at the 24h Nürburgring. Auer, Juncadella and Gounon have combined experience in hundreds of world-class GT races, including titles in the most important GT series in the world. The rest of the teams competing will need to be at their best to match this crew.
The Nürburgring is a special place. There is no other race track quite like it
The Mercedes-AMG GT3 will compete in the top SP9 class, with the weekend building steadily towards Saturday’s gruelling race start. Practice and qualifying sessions across Thursday and Friday will give Verstappen and his teammates their first real chance to dial in the car – including under the demanding night-time conditions that make the Nordschleife so feared.
Friday’s Top Qualifying shootout will decide the leading grid positions before the focus shifts to the main event: 24 hours of traffic, darkness, changing weather and relentless pressure around one of the world’s most unforgiving circuits. The race starts on May 16 at 12.30pm UTC. Watch live on Red Bull TV and the Red Bull Motorsports YouTube channel.
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