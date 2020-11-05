A message from cliff diving's Greg Louganis
© Romina Amato/Red Bull Content Pool
The Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series sports director has a few touching words for the fans in this difficult year.
Following the postponement of the 2020 Red Bull Cliff Diving season and amid the global uncertainty, diving legend and World Series sports director, Greg Louganis, has issued a message to all fans of the sport:
"Hello Red Bull Cliff Diving fans. I'm sure you were all looking forward to the season kicking off in Bali in just a few weeks' time, as indeed I and the World Series athletes and team were. As you already know, the season has been postponed until August and some events have been moved to next year.
"Of course, these are challenging times for everyone across the world, and the health and safety of people is more important than any sporting event. We are working hard to bring you an updated calendar, and we still very much hope to deliver an exciting 2020 season.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank you all for your continued support over the years. Whether you've been part of the crowd at one of the events, watched the action live from home, or simply enjoyed some of the amazing selection of photos and clips we've shared on our social pages, you have all played a part in helping this sport to grow and thrive.
"Stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you again soon. Greg."