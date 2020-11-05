"Hello Red Bull Cliff Diving fans. I'm sure you were all looking forward to the season kicking off in Bali in just a few weeks' time, as indeed I and the World Series athletes and team were. As you already know, the season has been postponed until August and some events have been moved to next year.

"Hello Red Bull Cliff Diving fans. I'm sure you were all looking forward to the season kicking off in Bali in just a few weeks' time, as indeed I and the World Series athletes and team were. As you already know, the season has been postponed until August and some events have been moved to next year.

"Hello Red Bull Cliff Diving fans. I'm sure you were all looking forward to the season kicking off in Bali in just a few weeks' time, as indeed I and the World Series athletes and team were. As you already know, the season has been postponed until August and some events have been moved to next year.

"Of course, these are challenging times for everyone across the world, and the health and safety of people is more important than any sporting event. We are working hard to bring you an updated calendar, and we still very much hope to deliver an exciting 2020 season.

"Of course, these are challenging times for everyone across the world, and the health and safety of people is more important than any sporting event. We are working hard to bring you an updated calendar, and we still very much hope to deliver an exciting 2020 season.

"Of course, these are challenging times for everyone across the world, and the health and safety of people is more important than any sporting event. We are working hard to bring you an updated calendar, and we still very much hope to deliver an exciting 2020 season.