Race week has finally arrived for the inaugural Miami GP, conjuring up images of pristine white sand beaches, swanky clubs and Art Deco architecture. But Formula One drivers Max Verstappen and Yuki Tsunoda left the cosmopolitan glamour of Miami behind to experience a very different side of Florida -- a regional form of high-octane competition known as swamp buggy racing.

Swamp buggy racing in Naples, Florida © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

Two hours west of Miami lies the city of Naples, surrounded by the Florida Everglades and, since 1949, home to the tradition of swamp buggy racing. These 900bhp V8 buggies with 68in (172cm) wheels draw large crowds to witness head-to-head racing around a track submerged in standing water. Travelling to the far side of the Florida peninsula, Verstappen and Tsunoda were joined by 250 East Supercross Champion Jett Lawrence and skateboarding icon Zion Wright for a true Floridian experience and showdown in the swamp.

Talking strategy © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

The quick camaraderie and smack-talking between the four competitors abated a bit once they witnessed the swamp buggies in action with deafening motors screaming and the massive wheels spraying water 30ft (9m) into the air. Nervous laughter and apprehensive looks were aplenty as the drivers received instruction on how to operate the buggies: a clutch, two gears and no brake.

Getting prepped for swamp buggy practice © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool Yuki Tsunoda inspects his swamp buggy prior to his practice lap © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

With a few last questions answered, Tsunoda and Wright strapped themselves in and headed into the water for a practice lap around the track. Somewhere between driving and gliding, both got the hang of it quite quickly as Lawrence and Verstappen followed with practice laps of their own. Verstappen, in particular, laid down such a fearless first lap that he turned heads and wowed the locals. The track management immediately invited him to race in the next swamp buggy championship in December. Verstappen kindly promised to check his schedule.

I've driven quite a few different types of cars, but this is another level for sure Max Verstappen

Yuki Tsunoda kicks up the swamp water © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool Max Verstappen lays down a fast practice lap © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

With all practice laps under their belts, the racing began in earnest with the first match-up: Verstappen vs Wright. Off the line, it was all Wright, but a dramatic second-half comeback by Verstappen clinched him the win. Next up was Tsunoda vs Lawrence. Tsunoda was hot off the start, causing the buggy to wheelie in the water as he thundered off the line. But his aggressive launch wasn’t needed, as, unfortunately, Lawrence immediately stalled and flooded his buggy and was unable to continue. This set up the final race: Verstappen vs Tsunoda. Tsunoda was out front quickly, once again wheelieing his buggy and getting the jump on Verstappen. Verstappen again made up time in the second half of the lap, gaining momentum down the final straight, but was unable to catch up, giving Tsunoda the win.

"Swamp buggy racing was definitely a first in my life, and I super enjoyed it - a solid day," said Tsunoda. "Driving the buggy was like a jet ski; you can't turn the car when you are full throttle, but it was easier than expected, and I was able to adapt quite quickly."

Max Verstappen races Yuki Tsunoda in the swamp buggy race finals © Garth Milan/Red Bull Content Pool

"I was a bit shocked because I'd never seen something like it, but actually, when I tried it, it was really cool," shared Verstappen on the experience. "It's pretty amazing to drive one of these. It's so different from what we are used to and something I've never seen before in my life and to jump into it for the first time and feel what the car is doing is pretty impressive. I've driven quite a few different types of cars, but this is another level for sure."

The racing complete, the drivers said their farewells and departed, with Verstappen and Tsunoda heading east back to Miami for the upcoming Miami GP, with their “Florida man” status confirmed.