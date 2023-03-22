How to discover and harness your dreams like kitesurfer Airton Cozzolino

During his appearance on the Mind Set Win podcast, Airton Cozzolino provides a simple message to his fans and community back home: "Never stop dreaming."

It’s not just a throwaway motivational quote – it’s a mindset that’s been crucial in propelling him from the small African island of Cape Verde all the way to becoming a five-time kitesurfing world champion.

From early dreams of being out on the ocean to his current vision of trying to win Red Bull King of the Air strapless (a form of kitesurfing where the rider isn’t tied to the board), Cozzolino has always harnessed the power of dreaming to help him achieve his goals.

And after learning just how he’s turned many of his dreams into reality in episode 12 of Mind Set Win , host Cédric Dumont provides a framework we can all follow to help us embrace blue-sky thinking and add structure to our own dreaming journey.

Listen to the podcast above and read on for a recap of how to action the exercise at home...

Dumont says in the episode: “Phrases like dream, believe, achieve tell us accomplishments always start with that all important spark of an idea.”

For Cozzolino, the spark came after borrowing some old broken boards that surfers visiting Cape Verde had left behind. From that moment on he dreamed of travelling around riding the best waves the world had to offer.

“I was a child with nothing,” says Cozzolino. “I didn’t have gear to train and I didn’t have boards as everything was expensive. Everything happened because I was still dreaming.

“The passion I had for the ocean was huge. I was going to the water every single day. I didn’t do anything opposite."

His dedication and passion to keep competing in kitesurfing as a strapless rider, even though many around him told him he was limiting what he could achieve, helped him become one of the most progressive and respected athletes in his sport.

Cozzolino describes how he’s had to “push his limits” to keep up with other riders and reveals what his answer is to the question he’s asked most frequently. Why does he choose strapless?

“I continue strapless because I still believe in it," he says. "I’m going to do it [reach the top]. I’m going to train like crazy, if it takes 10 years to train I don’t care but I will never stop dreaming.”

Airton Cozzolino goes strapless © Lukas Prudky/Red Bull Content Pool

Episode 12 checklist

If you’re feeling inspired to kickstart your own dreaming journey, following this framework can help you harness your dreams and become more successful and fulfilled.

1. You need to be prepared for a dream to flicker into your brain at any time of the day, so create a phone note or carry a piece of paper at all times.

2. Remember not to panic if nothing materialises straightaway, it may take multiple attempts to open up this creative side of your brain.

3. Alongside catching sudden dreams, clear time in your schedule every day, week or month for brainstorming and reflecting.

4. Find a relaxing environment, clear yourself of all distractions, and take a deep breath. Write down everything you’d love to do one day, however crazy it seems. Don’t edit anything! Visualise the words, embrace the moment, and allow your dreams to take you in any direction.

5. Be patient and once you’ve built the list on paper, look over what you’ve written. What instantly sticks out? What resonates with the direction you want to go in life? Focus on the dreams you feel are meaningful and important to you, even if they seem unrealistic at first. You’ll be more likely to succeed in things you deeply care about.

6. Lastly, you need to take your dreams and start the transition into goal setting. And for help on how to do this, listen back to the episode on Growth Mindset with pole vault champion Mondo Duplantis .

Cozzolino dreams of one day winning Red Bull King of the Air © Gabriele Seghizzi/Red Bull Content Pool

Dumont adds: “Airton’s story shows us even though everyone around him thought his dream was impossible, having a dream, holding on tight to his vision, gave him the drive to overcome adversity and keep on pushing forward.”

The latest adversity Cozzolino has had to overcome is having to miss the 2022 edition of Red Bull King of the Air , an event that’s always been at the top of his winning wish list.

The 28-year-old describes how being forced to miss competing in the spectacle held in Cape Town, South Africa, due to a training injury was “the most painful thing that could happen".

But the vision isn’t over and despite knowing he’s at a disadvantage to other competitors, Cozzolino will be back on the water trying to make all his dreams come true once again in 2023.

He concludes: "With Red Bull King of the Air, I’ve dreamed since a kid to be competing in an elite kiteboarding event strapless. Just to be in it is a dream, but then there is another dream which is to win it.

“I believe I can do it. I’m more motivated than ever to prove to people I can do it.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .