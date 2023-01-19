The growth mindset techniques we can all learn from Mondo Duplantis

Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis is an Olympic champion, world title holder and serial world record-breaker. Aged just 23, he has his sights set on being the greatest pole vaulter in history – and is well on the way to achieving that goal. In the latest episode of the Mind Set Win podcast, he joins professional base jumper and high-performance psychologist Cédric Dumont to discuss his mental approach.

We may be aiming for a different kind of performance in our own lives, but as Dumont discovers, Duplantis has developed a powerful growth mindset, and that's something we can all emulate. Read on for select highlights from his story, and to discover just how we can all make use of the growth mindset approach, listen to the podcast Mind Set Win .

There's an infinite amount of ways to get better Cédric Dumont

01 Remember, little changes can add up to big results

He’s been winning everything there is to win in pole vaulting, so how does Duplantis stay motivated? He focuses on making marginal gains in whatever he does. It’s something that caught Dumont’s attention, who says that “there’s an infinite amount of ways to get better.”

For Duplantis, that might be small technical changes to his run-up or a shift in mentality all aimed at that next centimetre in height. That is what’s helped him keep what he calls the fire alive: “I hope that the fire and the drive never, ever goes away.”

02 Find a way to clear your head

“Overthinking can make you nervous,” says Dumont. That’s why finding a way to clear your head is extremely valuable. For as long as he can remember, Duplantis has been striving for pole vault goals with no other hobbies to take him away from it. But he recently got into golfing, which he believes has helped boost him mentally.

"You need that thing to get away from stuff at times, and I needed to find a way to clear my head for a few hours or maybe a whole day," he explains. It's not always necessarily the most relaxing hobby, however – he admits to throwing the occasional golf club – but it does take him away from his athletic life.

03 Set actual goals and follow them through

"I think it's really important to set goals," says Duplantis. "It's really simple when I say it, but people just don't do it." He really recommends taking a moment to reflect on and know what you want to accomplish whenever you start a new task – not only before important moments but in our daily lives, too.

“You don’t have to be the best in the world, you don’t have to be famous, you don’t have to be anything,” he adds. “But there can be little goals, little checkmarks to make sure that you’re in the place that you want to be.”

"I’m just really just enjoying the way things are going," says Duplantis © Adam Klingeteg/Red Bull Content Pool

04 Express gratitude

"Right now, I'm just really, really enjoying the way things are going, how I get to compete on the world stage – I get to do what I love, and I really appreciate those times," says Duplantis. Gratitude can be a very powerful tool to keep our drive and motivation.

All of that translates into a growth mindset – an attitude where you're praising and rewarding yourself for your effort and believing you can get better through hard work and help from others. But how can we all use that in our day-to-day lives exactly?

Find out more – including a simple exercise to do at home – in Mind Set Win .