How we can all learn from Christian Horner's joyous approach to Formula One

When the lights go out at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on April 2, Christian Horner will be faced with many unknowns. Will his two drivers get through the first corner smoothly? What strategy will their rivals take? How will the outcome ultimately affect the overall season?

However, among all the unknowns, there's something he knows for certain, he'll find enjoyment in the very experience of being in the moment on the pit wall and navigating the challenges in front of him.

He'll enjoy hearing the engines and smelling the tyres as he watches Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez fly past at 350kph through the little window on his pit wall and he'll take satisfaction in the work the whole team has done leading up to that moment.

And it's this pure passion for racing and the ability to find enjoyment in the actual experience alongside the ultimate elation of winning races and world championships that Horner believes is at the core of the two-time world champion's continued success.

My view has always been if you enjoy what you do, you'll do it that much better Christian Horner OBE

"Formula One is one of the most competitive sports in the world, but if you don't enjoy it, what’s the point," he says on episode 13 of the Mind Set Win podcast hosted by Cédric Dumont .

"My view has always been that if you enjoy what you do, you’ll do it that much better. So it's not just about it being a job, it has to be a passion, it has to be a desire, and there has to be a hunger and determination to want to succeed."

During the episode, Horner shares a memorable example of where this mindset and mentality had a positive effect on the team and gave them the confidence to push forward in a season-defining moment.

The final race of 2021 in Abu Dhabi came after a "titanic" season and the anticipation and tension were palpable as Verstappen aimed to win the first championship for the team since 2013. The rewards at stake were career changing and the pressure was inescapable, but at the pre-race team meeting Horner's message was clear.

"I spoke to the whole team beforehand and said whatever the outcome is of the race, go out there and enjoy it. You've worked all season to get to this position. It’s been an incredible season. Don't put pressure on yourself, enjoy it and embrace the nerves.”

Horner spends the race as close to the action as possible © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Episode 13 checklist

For those of us not in the high-stakes all-action world of Formula One, is there something we can all learn from this mindset and adopt in our own daily lives?

As Dumont shares in the episode, this framework can help you experience real satisfaction by focusing on being in the moment.

The next time you’re in a position where something is at stake – like at work, playing a sport or taking a test or exam – as hard as it may be, attempt to put the end result to one side for a minute and concentrate on being in the moment. To help you do this, really kickstart your senses by trying to take in the smells, the sights and the sounds. Then, try asking yourself questions like these. How much effort have you put into being there? What have you learned along the way? Have you already achieved part of the goal of getting this far? Are you solely responsible for being in this moment or have you worked as part of a team? When you’re considering the answers, see if you can already find satisfaction in the experiences you've already enjoyed. By allowing yourself to take a step back from the eventual outcome, hopefully, you'll be able to approach your current situation with added motivation and clarity. And remember for next time, finding a way of getting in, and staying in, a positive state of mind will help give you a better chance of success in the future.

Horner has been at the forefront of F1 since 2005 © Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

Dumont explains that this way of thinking, of being driven by enjoyment and an inner desire to follow your passion, is called intrinsic motivation.

It's been pivotal in Horner's journey from a fresh-faced 31-year-old taking over the mavericks of the paddock in 2005, all the way to the present day, a team with more than 90 race victories, six drivers' and five constructors' world championship titles.

"For Christian, Formula One isn't only a job, it's a passion and this enables him to approach a task with an optimistic frame of mind," Dumont says.

"And positive energy is so important for his team. The more positive energy you can give to people, the more positive energy you'll receive."

For Christian, Formula One isn’t only a job, it’s a passion Cédric Dumont

Now in his 19th season at the forefront of the sport, Horner still carries the same passion and enjoyment as he did at the beginning of his tenure.

And what experiences have given him the greatest satisfaction during his career? Describing them as "massive moments" and the culmination of everything coming together for the whole team, it’s something he'll be hoping to do again in 2023.

Horner says: "The biggest and most rewarding thing to ever communicate to any driver is that they're the world champion and thankfully I've had the ability to do that six times.”

