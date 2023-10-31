This exercise can help you be a contingency planning ace like Daniel Dhers

Daniel Dhers is one of the most decorated BMX athletes of all time, and as he explains to Cédric Dumont on the Mind Set Win podcast, his longevity and two decades of success is just as much psychological as it is physical.

The 38-year-old Tokyo silver medallist knows that in life, whether on or off the bike, no matter how foolproof you think your plan and preparation are, something can always go wrong at any moment.

Dhers calls these unexpected situations “banana peels” and to combat the negative effects they can bring he’s embraced an approach known as contingency planning.

Contingency planning, as explained by co-host and Head of Mental Performance at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center York-Peter Klöppel, means “to have other alternatives and possibilities for when the original plan isn’t possible, and you need to adapt.”

Alongside his natural ability and dedication, having the mental strength to keep his emotions in check, think on his feet, and take things step-by-step until a positive solution presents itself is crucial to Dhers’ ability to be the best version of himself while competing at the highest level.

There’s no perfect, foolproof plan Daniel Dhers

“There’s no perfect, foolproof plan,” the Venezuelan says. “Your worst enemy is not being prepared. One of the main things I always talk about is to be prepared for the unexpected.

“The first step is not to panic. That will not help. Look at the moment, analyse it, and think to yourself 'okay, what’s the first step to fixing this?'"

Dhers riding the world’s first BMX salt park in Bolivia in 2016 © Camilo Rozo If you go step by step every time you have an unexpected situation, you’ll come out with more success Daniel Dhers

Episode exercise

As Dumont says in the episode, it can be very easy to become overwhelmed by disruptive emotions when we’re forced to change our course of action under pressure.

And while you can’t directly prepare for every single unexpected outcome that might happen, you can prepare for how you want to react in that immediate moment.

To help us do this, Klöppel introduces us to a tool similar to a traffic light system – something we can prepare ahead of time that will help us identify what steps we need to take to get back on track. Let's take a look.

Green is our Plan A. Everything is going according to plan, and we can execute our task without hesitation. Amber means that a minor obstacle has occurred, and you’ll need to adjust. Think here about what helps you remain calm. Maybe some fresh air for five minutes? Or playing your favourite song? Red symbolises an extreme scenario. Here, you need to know what it is that brings you back to a level of comfort and a state of mind that enables you to make a rational decision. Maybe some deep breathing exercises? Or a phone call to a friend or family member to hear a familiar voice? Or some physical exercise to reduce the anger and frustration.

Dhers has been in the game a long time is passing his knowledge on © Teddy Morellec/Red Bull Content Pool

A major example from Dhers’ glittering career that undoubtedly demonstrated his ability to contingency plan came in Tokyo in 2021. After turning up at the BMX Park, he quickly realised the line he wanted to ride wouldn’t be possible.

“I get there on day one, and the park doesn’t work,” he remembers. “My line is disintegrated. I’m freaking out, I couldn’t do what I had in my head. I remember thinking, what am I going to do?”

His experience and mental fitness kicked in, and Dhers remembered his routine. Step one? Don’t panic. Step two? Ask: what will help me find a solution?

Step by step, he got to work adjusting, adapting, and practising on the part of the track he was having the most trouble with. On the third day, he had his line all figured out, and it was a line that would go on to win him a silver medal at the age of 36.

Dhers concludes: "Everything I did in my life prepared me for that moment.”

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .