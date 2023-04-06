How to break through your comfort zone like pioneering pilot Dario Costa

In September 2021 Dario Costa wowed the aeronautical industry by completing the world’s longest underground flight in Istanbul.

The historic 44-second flight through two tunnels pushed the Italian to explore his limits like never before and required him to go far beyond his comfort zone.

And it’s this theme that’s front and centre of episode 14 of Mind Set Win , how can we all learn to better embrace our fears and venture out into the uncertain world beyond our safe space?

Listen to the podcast above and read on for a recap of how it feels to push your comfort zone...

If you don’t get out of your comfort zone, you’re not creating... and I want to create Dario Costa

Host Kate Courtney explains: “As Dario’s story clearly illustrates, leaning into fear and pushing the limits of your comfort zone are critical skills in pursuing a worthy goal.

“If you’re never willing to go beyond what you know, you will never know the adventures, experiences and achievements that might lie just beyond that comfort zone.”

Costa reveals that a comfort zone is a place he’s never wanted to be in. Even when following the “standardised rules” when learning to become a pilot he always had an urge for creativity and finding new things that couldn’t be taught.

This passion for exploring both his own limits and the boundaries of aviation has been at the core of his life in the sky.

"When you’re part of something pioneering, your mindset has to completely change,” Costa says. “Where before you were following rules, now you have to help create rules.

“I want to push the boundaries because it means I’m creating something that was never done before. It’s a rule I have in my life, if you don’t get out of your comfort zone, you’re not creating... and I want to create.”

Pure emotion. Dario Costa realizes what he has achieved. © Red Bull

Episode 14 recap

Courtney breaks down in the episode what it actually feels like to push the edge of your comfort zone. By understanding the stages we go through in these moments, it makes it easier the next time we decide to leap into the unknown. Here are the four zones we commonly experience.

Comfort Zone - using the example of swimming in the ocean, Courtney describes how your comfort zone is where your feet can still touch the ground in shallow water. You’re confident in the task and can manage it without stress.

Fear Zone - this is when you begin to become aware of your vulnerabilities in whatever task you’re doing and panic starts to set in. The initial response here is to stop and return to safety, but by resisting this urge, you’re creating new opportunities to learn new skills.

Learning Zone - this is the part of the journey where we accept the challenge and learn to manage our fears by picking up new ways to find comfort in an uncomfortable scenario.

Growth Zone - when you discover how easily you’re managing the situation that you didn’t think was possible, this is referred to as the growth zone. It's a place where you believe it’s possible to continue to push yourself and expand your abilities even further.

Italy's Dario Costa flies through Çatalca Tunnels in Tunnel Pass © Nuri Yilmazer for Red Bull Content Pool

When you’re part of something pioneering, your mindset has to completely change Dario Costa

The former Red Bull Air Race pilot remembers how during the build-up to take-off, alongside having to learn every centimetre of the 2.26km flight, he also had to learn how to respect and listen to his fears.

Embracing and communicating with his fears became a key part of his routine and helped guide his outlook on what was possible.

This mindset ensured that when he flicked the engine on while sat in the cockpit of his Zivko Edge 540 V2 plane moments before lift-off, all his distractions disappeared as he'd already expected them.

Costa says: “I had no margin for error. I started to listen to my fears and make them my best friends. I started to have my fears suggest to me what I had to mitigate. I started to talk to them instead of doing what most people say – ‘have no fear’ – this is stupid.”

Costa also shares with Courtney how his love of aeroplanes has been present all throughout his life and how the vision of taking off from one tunnel and flying out of it first entered his mind as a 12-year-old.

Describing it as a “nightmare”, it was an idea that never went away until that memorable day in September 2021.

"I got rid of a terrible nightmare I'd kept with me for 29 years,” Costa says. “I turned it into a dream and then a reality."

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win.