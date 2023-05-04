Konstanze Klosterhalfen's push to develop patience is a learning for us all

When trying to finish a running race as quickly as possible against the world’s elite, patience is not something that automatically comes to mind, but for Konstanze Klosterhalfen it’s an integral ingredient to achieving her goals.

Over the course of her career the German middle distance runner has learned the value in staying patient, pacing herself, and picking the right moment to make a break for the finish line.

It’s a mindset and tactic that’s brought her successes including a host of national records, World Championship bronze and European Championship gold in the 5,000m.

“My best races are when I stay focused and patient until the end and don’t think about the result in the race,” Klosterhalfen reveals in the Mind Set Win podcast.

“When I just wait and relax behind the leaders and wait for my moment, it always ends in a good result.”

In the episode host Cédric Dumont outlines how patience isn't compatible with modern life and isn't a skill we regularly practice. So how can we become better at being patient?

Konstanze Klosterhalfen training in Leipzig, Germany © Daniel Hug/Red Bull Content Pool

My best races are when I stay focused and patient until the end Konstanze Klosterhalfen

Episode 18 exercise

Here’s a recap of the exercise in the episode. Let’s practise it right now!

If you’re able to do so, the first step is simply to close your eyes and remain still for 30 seconds. Maybe set a timer or an alarm to help you. When the 30 seconds is up, open your eyes. Ask yourself how did it feel? Did you get restless? Was it tempting to open your eyes and look at your phone? To help you get used to being still, we now need to push you further. Your challenge is to regularly take breaks like the above, but instead of only being calm for 30 seconds, go for longer: a minute, five minutes or even half an hour of just doing nothing. By practising being with your own thoughts and resisting the temptation to constantly do things, gradually you’ll begin to feel the benefits.

Staying patient helped Klosterhalfen win 5,000m European gold © Marc Müller/Red Bull Content Pool

Dumont believes having patience is “essential” to Klosterhalfen's ongoing success as a distance runner.

One of the key benefits is so that when the right moment occurs in a race to up the pace and break away from her rivals, she’s got the strength and energy to maintain her speed to the finish line.

Go too early, and the chances of burning out and her rivals responding to overtake her increase. It’s a decision in the heat of the moment that requires intense concentration, calmness, and patience.

To help the 26-year-old discover the optimal time to make her move, she repeats a slogan over and over again.

Konstanze Klosterhalfen © Tim Korbmacher/Red Bull Content Pool I tell myself in the race ‘not yet, not yet’ and wait for the right moment. It’s an easy slogan to repeat in your head Konstanze Klosterhalfen

“It’s probably the best feeling in a race, when you know you’re ready to go, even if it’s super-fast.”

Despite its clear advantages, Dumont explains how being patient goes against the grain of modern life as “everything is already at our fingertips and the internet answers our questions in a matter of seconds.”

But for Klosterhalfen and many others, acting faster doesn’t always lead to success. Learning how to train her patience has helped develop the mindset needed to be an elite athlete, something which she also sees as a major success.

“Medals and breaking records are what we train for, but success is also the development of an athlete,” Klosterhalfen concludes.

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win.