How triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt and coach Olav Bu defy science

Together, triathlete Kristian Blummenfelt and Olav Bu have written history more than once, setting record times in the races they compete in. The Norwegian and his coach are the latest guests on the Mind Set Win podcast, where host Lisa Ramuschkat talks to them about how far they will go to find peak human performance and work as a team.

Blummenfelt is the first person to complete an Ironman distance in less than seven hours, which proves that their approach works, but what exactly is this method and how does the team implement this in their training and preparation?

In the Mind Set Win podcast Ramuschakt and York-Peter Klöppel unlock the winning mental tactics of high performers and elite sports professionals, and show how we can apply the same strategies to our daily lives. Every Tuesday, Ramuschakt hosts an in-depth conversation with a new guest, with a focus on the role mental strength has played in their journey. Then, on Thursdays, she's joined by Klöppel, Head of Mental Performance at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Center, for a breakdown of the interview, with Klöppel bringing expert insight and clear takeaways for us all to follow. Check out the full podcast below.

Blummenfelt still feels the same feelings he did when he stood at the starting line of his first Ironman - intense nervousness. "The minutes before an Ironman are nerve-wracking - even as a pro," he admits. “Even if you're in your personal best condition, it's still eight hours of racing." His goal is always "trying to enjoy the moment while being a little bit afraid." During those moments, Bu just lets Blummenfelt do his job – he doesn't need to directly support the athlete.

Bu's job comes before that, during training, and is the foundation for Blummenfelt's confidence during race days.

How Olav Bu extracts data to build their training plan

The coach with a background in engineering and physiology regularly comes up with and builds his own data-driven systems to make sure Blummenfelt is as prepared as he can be. For instance, he uses comparative data analysis to predict the weather conditions on race day in order to help Blummenfelt prepare. To do this, Bu will use weather data from the previous year's race day to build an expectation of what conditions they can expect during the actual race.

However, oftentimes already existing weather models are not accurate enough for Bu, who built his own weather station on top of his car to more accurately measure and extract the data he needs. While Blummenfelt is grateful for his coach's dedication, he needs to make sure Bu doesn't forget the actual timing on race day. “That’s when time management comes in. We have to make sure Olav is on time,” the triathlete explains.

Blummenfelt is the first person to complete an Ironman in under 7 hours © Glen Murray/Red Bull Content Pool

What's the goal?

The motivation behind all of this is to find peak human performance and "figuring out what the limits are to human performance," Bu explains. In this regard, the Norwegian team is way ahead of what scientific research thought was possible. "We're already far beyond what is written in any textbook. We are basically writing the new chapters as we move," says the coach.

But Blummenfelt’s motivation comes from beating his opponents: “cracking people - the moment of snapping the elastic band and feeling unstoppable.”

Check out the Mind Set Win YouTube channel here .

Watch out for Part B on Thursday, in which the Head of Mental Performance at the Red Bull APC, York-Peter Klöppel, extracts the most valuable takeaways from the interview.