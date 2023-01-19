How finding happiness helped power Lucy Charles-Barclay's winning mentality

As a triathlete specialising in Ironman events, Lucy Charles-Barclay needs to be consistently motivated to train and perform in three different disciplines over gruelling distances.

Factor in she’s already a world champion and multiple race winner over her eight years as a professional, keeping the motivation to push herself to the limits on a daily basis is no easy feat.

In this episode of Mind Set Win , the podcast that offers unique insight into how we can all develop our mental fitness, Charles-Barclay shares with host Cédric Dumont her experiences of losing, regaining, and maintaining strong motivation.

Listen to the podcast in full below:

Read on to discover the select highlights from a fascinating episode.

01 Being open to new adventures can change the course of your life

Charles-Barclay reveals how a spontaneous decision to sign up for an Ironman helped reignite her passion for endurance sports after falling out of love with swimming. She didn’t even own a bike but the “huge” challenge served as motivation to prove people wrong.

“I remember finishing the race and in that moment I knew I had to keep doing this,” she remembers.

02 Enjoyment is at the core of motivation levels

Lucy spends an average of four to six hours training in the pool per week © James Mitchell/Red Bull Content Pool

“I enjoyed it because everything was new and everything felt different and exciting,” the 29-year-old says.

After discovering new fun ways of pushing herself to the limit, both mentally and physically, Charles-Barclay became more motivated than ever to improve and discovered that daily enjoyment could ultimately lead to success.

“Going out for a group ride on the weekend didn’t feel like training. Swimming outdoors just felt like a hobby, something I enjoyed doing.”

03 Detachment of outcome can improve performance

“My performances got better as I took the pressure off and found that love again,” Charles-Barclay explains.

Eight hours is a long time to obsess over the potential outcomes of a race and the internal pressure to perform at a certain level can be energy zapping. During a year away from racing over the pandemic she found that a revaluation of her goals helped her return with a new energy.

“I probably had the best year of my career because I was like: 'what does it matter what the outcome is?' I wanted to do well, but if it goes terribly, what does it even matter?”

My performances got better as I took the pressure off Lucy Charles-Barclay

04 More is not always better

Charles-Barclay admits that earlier in her career she never believed she’d done enough in training, even if her body was at breaking point. It’s only recently she’s allowed herself to relax more frequently and find peace away from her relentless schedule.

“There's only so much you can do as an athlete. I’ve become so much better at listening to my body and knowing when I can’t do any more,” she says.

Find out more – including simple exercises to do at home – in Mind Set Win .