Listen to how Marcus Kleveland combats the negative effects of pressure

“When I’m under pressure, I feel like I always do better.” These are the words of Marcus Kleveland , the latest high-performing guest to appear on the Mind Set Win podcast.

Specialising in Slopestyle and Big Air events, the Norwegian snowboarder is one of the most decorated riders of his generation, having been crowned world champion in 2021 and winning numerous X Games titles in his career. He’s also one of the most progressive, landing some of the hardest tricks ever attempted and consistently pushing innovation in his sport.

Added to all his talent, creativity and natural flair is his ability to strap in and perform when it really matters, whether dropping in for a final competition run with a medal at stake or bringing new highly technical tricks into existence.

Music calms my nerves and gets me in the right mindset Marcus Kleveland

In an episode themed around something everyone frequently encounters in their daily lives, host Cédric Dumont analyses Kleveland’s winning approach to handling pressure before providing a practical exercise around the creation of a personal routine, something that will help us all embrace these crucial moments with a positive mindset.

Read on to learn just a few of the highlights from Kleveland’s appearance on Mind Set Win .

01 Music can turn a bad day into a good day

Music is never far away when Kleveland is snowboarding © Frode Sandbech / Red Bull Content Pool

“Music calms my nerves and gets me in the right mindset, music has always been there helping me with everything,” Kleveland says.

A consistent element in Kleveland’s daily snowboard routine is music. Whether in training, in competitions or even just out riding for fun, his headphones are never left behind.

The Norwegian explains how music in his ears helps him mentally prepare for the task at hand, so much so that when he drops in in competition, the sound goes “completely silent” because he's so focused.

02 Feeling fear and being scared is normal

Kleveland says the level of innovative tricks being performed under pressure in the current era of professional snowboarding is “crazy”. And while we can’t see it behind his visor and helmet, he reveals he experiences feelings of fear on a daily basis like anybody else.

“Right now the level of snowboarding is insane," Kleveland explains. "I’m always scared every single day. You just have to make yourself believe you can do anything.”

It’s by maintaining this self-belief that he's fully prepared and fully focused that there’s nothing he cannot do on a snowboard that helps him navigate these mental challenges.

03 Repetition brings familiarity

When he's under pressure to land, Kleveland is at his best © Dom Daher / Red Bull Content Pool

Crippling nerves got the better of Kleveland during his early snowboarding contests and he remembers finishing last on his first few attempts. Only by continuing to put himself in similar situations did the feelings of anxiety begin to reduce.

By refusing to be overwhelmed by the circumstances and learning how to make pressure his friend, Kleveland started to succeed on a regular basis.

Kleveland says: “The more you do things, the more you get used to it, and if you do well once, you want to do well all the time.”

04 There’s always new opportunities

“I feel like if you try and dig yourself down, it doesn’t really work," Kleveland says.

The 23-year-old reveals that he’s frequently critical and harsh on himself but that one of his rules is to limit these negative thoughts to no more than one hour.

The next contest, the next trick and the next opportunity to improve is always right around the corner and putting additional pressure on yourself can only make things harder.

"You need to try and be happy and try to be positive every single time [you drop in]."

